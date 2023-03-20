Ground-breaking Lexus LF-30 concept to be displayed in Lexus at Mitsukoshi BGC

The future is predicted by concept cars that embody bold and brave design ideas and propel the imagination into the future and expand a brand’s horizons. Several makers are beginning to build these models with a creative energy that makes the seemingly impossible possible.

Leading luxury car brand Lexus is among those in the industry that are taking the lead in creating cars that explore the future of mobility while still tackling the needs of today. An evidence of this initiative is its newest concept car, the LF-30, which will be displayed on the brand’s space in Mitsukoshi mall in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig.

Lexus Mitsukoshi is the luxury car brand’s space dedicated to Lexus electrified vehicles (EVs) in Mitsukoshi BGC. This new Lexus hub, located within the premium Japanese department store, embodies the brand’s commitment to omoteneshi, or unique Japanese hospitality. Also, the branch has been crafted to express Filipino artistry through native materials and modern interior design, representing a combination of the best that the Philippines and Japan offer.

Aside from being a home for Lexus’ EVs, Lexus Mitsukoshi is set to showcase the brand’s heritage, sensibilities, and future design inspirations — including the renowned LF-30 Concept, which will be on display there for a limited time.

Commemorating 30 years of Lexus, the LF-30 is a distilled version of Lexus’s DNA of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. When it was first unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the LF-30 proudly demonstrated the future of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with new technologies and features — many of which are already available in the current crop of Lexus electrified vehicles today. Its styling displayed the advanced image expected of a BEV, yet with artistic qualities that result in a futuristic form. The LF-30’s interior assertively weaves in autonomous driving and other new technologies that aim to highlight the distinctive Lexus personality and worldview. Complementing the integration of new technologies is the use of sustainable materials in producing the concept car.

The LF-30 showcases several innovative features. Its Advanced Posture control offers complete independent control of the front and rear drive wheels and allows appropriate provision of front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive, depending on the driving situation.

Its Steer-by-Wire System, meanwhile, eliminates a mechanical connection to allow more flexible turning control and more precise steering feel aligned with the driver’s intention. This system also contributes to a greater sense of openness as the steering controller can be shifted forward and out of the way during autonomous driving.

The LF-30 is also equipped with Wireless Charging, offering an even more convenient way of charging a BEV.

Another striking highlight of this concept vehicle is the “Tazuna” cockpit, built through Lexus’ fundamental human-centered philosophy for the interior which employs next-generation interfaces, such as gesture control and enhanced presentation of vehicle information through augmented reality.

The breathtaking design of the LF-30 is highlighted by the shape of the body that is fashioned with an elegantly flowing front which transitions into a linear and sharp rear. In addition to the wing-shaped headlights, the sharpness of the rear lights and side air intakes combine to achieve both excellent aerodynamics and cooling performance, resulting in styling fused with function. The window glass, which continually stretches from the front to rear, the muscular fenders, and the wing-shaped headlights form the contours of the Lexus iconic spindle.

Lexus invites everyone to see why this LF-30 concept vehicle has turned heads, quickened heartbeats, and served as a catalyst for the Lexus electrified lineup. The “Lexus Electrified” vision targets a fundamental leap in vehicle performance, handling, control, and driver enjoyment — even as mobility within our society continues to change with autonomous driving and vehicle electrification.

The display at Lexus Mitsukoshi can be viewed from March 8 to April 29. Mitsukoshi BGC is located at 8th Ave. Corner 36th St. Grand Central Park, North BGC, Taguig.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.