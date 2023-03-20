In its bid to redefine high-value mobility in the electrified age, CHERY Auto Philippines/United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI) is taking the wraps off its latest flagship model—one that will focus on the fast-growing segment of buyers who appreciate value but desire more luxury and premium features in their vehicles.

This is the new CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO e+ Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), which will be formally unveiled at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) running from April 13-16 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“We are proud to announce our latest game-changing flagship in the new CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO e+. Now with Advanced Safety Suites and new creature comfort features, we expect it to raise the bar in what Filipinos can expect to enjoy in a 7-seater PHEV,” says CHERY Auto Philippines/UAAGI President Erroll Dueñas.

“No exaggeration, it has all the features and performance of a German-made luxury SUV—but minus the luxury car price tag—plus it’s a plug-in hybrid!” Dueñas exclaimed.

Phenomenal fuel efficiency and performance are courtesy of a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder Euro V-compliant petrol engine working hand in hand with powerful twin electric motors and a state-of-the-art 19.27 kWh hybrid battery, the powertrain coupled to a special hybrid gearbox. The Tiggo 8 PRO e+ sets new benchmarks in world-class fuel-efficient hybrid motoring (as little as 1 liter of fuel consumed in up to 100 kilometers of driving).

The petrol engine and electric motor produce a combined 320 hp and a stunning 545 Nm of torque, allowing the Tiggo 8 PRO e+ to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just under 5 seconds. It can be driven in pure electric vehicle mode with a driving range of up to 95 kilometers, which is ideal for daily city driving, and takes as short as 3 hours charging time. It is also exempted from the number-coding scheme and saves you from having range anxiety when you use the Hybrid Electric Vehicle mode during long out-of-town drives.

The Tiggo 8 PRO e+ takes all the tech goodies from the current Tiggo 8 PRO PHEV model and adds four new key features: Intelligent Voice Command, Smart Power Tailgate, Ventilated Front Seats, and Wireless Mobile Charger.

Moreover, the new Tiggo 8 PRO e+ boasts of cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with 12 functions for unparalleled safety, namely: Blind Spot Detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Door Opening Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Integrated Cruise Assist, Intelligent High-Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Over and above the 12 ADAS features is the Tiggo 8 PRO e+’s extensive suite of safety features including Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Hill Assist Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and ISOFIX child-seat tethers, among many others. The Tiggo 8 PRO PHEV e+ also has a Brake Override System, which automatically overrides the throttle when the gas and brake pedals are accidentally depressed at the same time.

The Tiggo 8 PRO e+’s finely crafted, leather-covered cabin reflects the same upscale style and premium build quality and features expressed by the elegant European-inspired exterior. A luxurious soft-touch dashboard and classy diamond stitching on the seats are reminiscent of those found in British luxury cars, while an expansive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled 12.3-inch Sony infotainment system (with 8 speakers and 3 USB ports) and a fully digital 7-inch instrument cluster elevate CHERY’s flagship to the top levels of infotainment and connectivity.

Facing the driver is a plush leather steering wheel, which has a flat bottom to maximize legroom as well as multiple buttons and switches to control infotainment functions and cruise control. 6-way power-adjustable front seats (with the aforementioned ventilation) give supreme comfort on long drives. Programmable multi-color ambient lighting enhances the mood in the cabin while the panoramic power sunroof allows a breathtaking view of the sky and the stars. There is a very high-tech-looking (but very easy to use) digital touch panel to control the AC system, further underscoring the luxury car feel. Other premium Tiggo 8 PRO e+ features include a push-button electronic parking brake and a rear camera with front and rear proximity sensors.

The new CHERY Tiggo 8 PRO e+ is even more irresistible with the brand’s industry-leading CHERY Premium Preserv consisting of a 7-year engine warranty, 7-year general bumper-to-bumper warranty, 3-year FREE preventive maintenance service (PMS), and 3-year FREE roadside assistance.

The new Tiggo 8 PRO e+ has a retail price of PHP2,698,000. Visit the CHERY booth at the MIAS to take a closer look at the new CHERY flagship, or even experience it for a test drive.

For more info, follow Chery Auto Philippines on social media: Chery Auto Philippines (Facebook) and @cheryautophilippines (Instagram). You may also call the 24/7 Chery Auto Philippines hotline at (0917) 552 4379 or email chery@uaagi.com for inquiries.

