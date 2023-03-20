The right credit card can spell the difference between a good trip and a great one

Frequent travelers know that every penny counts when it comes to maximizing travel rewards. Choosing the right credit card can make all the difference between a good trip and a great one. With so many credit cards available, it can be overwhelming to decide which one works for you. If you’re a frequent traveler, here are tips on choosing the right credit card.

Look for a credit card with airline partnerships. Using a credit card that is affiliated with an airline is one of the best ways to quickly earn points or miles. Every time you use the card, these airline and credit card partnerships provide more opportunities to earn miles. Some even include lounge access, free comprehensive travel insurance, and other perks that will elevate your travel experience. Choose a card with the lowest foreign transaction fees. When you make purchases in a foreign country, you may incur an additional fee each time you use your card. Choosing a credit card with the lowest foreign currency conversion fee is one of the best ways to indulge in guilt-free shopping without the high foreign transaction (FX) fees while traveling abroad. Look for the card packed with rewards. Some credit cards offer reward points for spending in specific categories such as online, dining, entertainment, or travel purchases. Maximize your earnings by using a card that offers great bonus rewards for spending in these categories. Consider sign-up bonuses. Many credit cards offer sign-up bonuses to new cardholders who meet a minimum spend requirement within a certain time frame upon credit card activation. These bonuses can be a great way to jumpstart your reward earnings, so you can reach your travel goals faster.

EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard is positioned as the best-in-class airline co-brand card in the Philippines. It also offers numerous benefits and perks to cardholders.

The EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard boasts a generous spend-to-miles conversion rate, with cardholders earning three times more miles when they spend on Singapore Airlines Group, e-commerce, and cross-border purchases. In addition, cardholders can earn up to 15,000 anniversary bonus miles each year.

You may also enjoy one of the lowest foreign currency conversion rates at 1.7 percent, up to four complimentary lounge accesses per year, and free comprehensive travel insurance and convenience insurance of up to P20 million for cardholders and their family members.

EastWest and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer have renewed their partnership, which means more exciting deals and promotions for KrisFlyer members and EastWest customers. Apply for the EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard now and receive up to 6,000 welcome bonus miles upon reaching the minimum accumulative retail spend requirement* within three months from card activation.

Simply apply via ESTA, the EastWest System Tech Assistant chatbot, at www.ewlend.com/cardSQ today or head to the nearest EastWest store.

Choosing the right credit card can make a big difference in the rewards you earn and the benefits you enjoy. By considering factors such as airline partnerships, annual fees, foreign transaction fees, bonus categories, and sign-up bonuses, you can find the perfect card to optimize your travel experience.

*For details on card features and benefits, please visit bit.ly/EWBSQKFPlatinumMC or bit.ly/EWBSQKFWorldMC. Terms and Conditions apply.

