The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) is proud to present the very first Philippine Electric Power Industry Forum (PEPIF), in coordination with the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), with the theme, “Partnering to Achieve a Secure and Reliable Supply of Electricity for the Country.” The two-day event, which will be held on March 20-21, 2023 at the Diamond Hotel Manila, aims to bring together key stakeholders in the Philippine electric power industry to discuss specific issues and concerns, with the goal of promoting synergy and achieving a secure, reliable, and affordable supply of electricity in the Philippines.

“We are excited to announce that PEPIF2023 will bring together prominent industry leaders and professionals for an unparalleled opportunity to share insights, explore emerging trends, and collaborate in order to accelerate energy programs under the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028. The forum also aims to foster partnerships and strengthen cooperation among industry participants in support of the objectives of the EPIRA, while advancing progress towards a more sustainable energy future,” said Atty. Richard J. Nethercott, IEMOP president and CEO.

This event will also cover the Independent Market Operator’s annual Market Participants Update, which will apprise the market participants of the highlights and latest developments on both the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market operations and the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) implementation including the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

For more information about the event, you may check the official event publication in the IEMOP website through https://www.iemop.ph/events/pepif-2023/.

