Asia Gaming Brief (AGB), the organizer of regional gaming conference ASEAN Gaming Summit, has confirmed the much-awaited return of its yearly conference on March 21-23, 2023, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Philippines.

The conference, known for gathering top gaming executives from the Philippines and across Asia, will showcase industry insights from top experts — comprising more than 50 speakers.

The three-day event will gather hundreds of the region’s leading operators, regulators and suppliers to discuss the next generation of gaming offerings, both land-based and online.

Endorsed by PAGCOR, the event’s previous iterations have been hailed as major successes in highlighting the dynamism of the region, with this year’s event set to be the largest yet.

“The AGB team is thrilled about hosting another edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit in the Philippines, where the whole spectrum of the industry, online and land-based, can come together, to engage, discuss, and showcase their offering,” Asia Gaming Brief Managing Director Luis Pereira said.

“We’re now gearing up to bring the industry its widely anticipated event in Manila, after main Asian countries lifted their COVID curbs. All prepared sessions aim at reigniting growth in one of Asia’s biggest gaming jurisdictions. We look forward to welcoming anyone looking to reconnect with the gaming industry in Asia once again,” adds Mr. Pereira.

ASEAN Gaming Summit will provide a deep dive into Asian gaming, including the outlook on future trends, localization for the online offering, traffic, affiliate marketing, and the ever-evolving cyber security measures, but it’s also aimed at putting people (back) in touch.

The full ASEAN conference program is available HERE.

“With the industry’s support, ASEAN has become the premier gaming conference in Manila since its inception in 2017,” Mr. Pereira noted, adding that “this year, in tandem with industry’s growth across the region, we are delighted to be providing a larger capacity exhibition, as well as a stellar lineup of speakers, to provide our delegates a memorable experience.”

Asia Gaming Brief General Manager Vicky Chan also mentioned that a “strong rebound in the gaming industry is expected to happen this year in Asia, especially after mainland China has lifted COVID curbs. Recovery signals have also been shown in various markets and I am convinced that the ASEAN event will deliver true value to all participants.”

Keynote Speaker Hann Resorts CEO Daesik Han will recount ongoing successes and share his plans for expansion in a special fireside chat format that ASEAN is debuting this year.

From the Philippines, to Macau, to Vietnam, Thailand, the UAE, and beyond, the program for ASEAN Gaming Summit will feature guests and expert knowledge covering the pivotal gaming markets both now and upcoming.

The ASEAN Gaming Summit will be held on March 21-23, 2023 in Manila.

Registration is now available at www.aseangaming.com.

