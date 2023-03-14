Bringing together two firms that prioritize exceptional client care and are committed to shared values of inclusion and diversity

Philippine law firm, PJS Law, is announcing today its intention to combine with the world’s largest global law firm, Dentons.

PJS Law is a leading full-service law firm established in 1997, widely recognized in the market for Energy and Infrastructure, Projects, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Banking and Finance, Capital Markets and Dispute Resolution.

Dentons is the world’s largest global law firm with 21,000 professionals in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries. Its polycentric and purpose driven approach, together with its commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and ESG, has enabled the firm to challenge the status quo and stay focused on what matters most for its clients.

Dentons’ unique polycentric approach has been a differentiator, disrupting the traditional model for providing legal services in ASEAN. Dentons has grown around the world not through mergers or acquisitions, but through the accretive combination of excellent local legal practices who share values, quality standards, client service excellence, and a commitment to being part of Dentons as a local and global law firm. As a combination firm, PJS Law will retain local control of its operations, finances and office leadership.

The combination solidifies a longstanding collaboration between the two firms and represents PJS Law’s investment in fulfilling its mission and ensuring that it constantly embodies the law firm of the future. PJS Law’s outstanding reputation as a leading service provider in the Philippines, coupled with Dentons’ worldwide reach, would enable the combined firm to help clients Grow, Protect, Operate and Finance what is important to them in the Philippines and in 214 locations in 83 countries around the world.

“PJS Law and Dentons share the vision of leading the way for differentiated client service in ASEAN,” said Regina Jacinto-Barrientos, CEO of PJS Law. “Our future combination with Dentons means that we continue to deliver sustainable solutions, first-rate performance and exceptional client care representative of the PJS brand, while our clients also benefit from having access to the latest in legal technology and more than 21,000 professionals around the globe.”

“PJS Law’s excellent standing in the marketplace made them the compelling and inspiring combination partner for Dentons in this critical market for our clients,” said Elliott Portnoy, Global CEO of Dentons. “Founding Partners Regina Jacinto-Barrientos and Roy Santos, with their strong leadership team, have built an impressive firm that prioritizes inclusion and diversity and is known for outstanding client service. The combination will allow us to provide clients with local knowledge and global insights across ASEAN and around the world.”

“Dentons’ strategy is focused on finding firms who share Dentons’ ethos and have the proven ability to offer our clients sophisticated, high-quality legal services and business solutions,” said Gerald Singham, CEO of Dentons’ ASEAN Region. “PJS Law is a leading full-service firm and our combination will continue Dentons’ momentum in ASEAN.”

The combination, following approval by Dentons’ partners, is expected to launch in the coming months.

