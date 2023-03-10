How It All Started

GoGulong was founded by Jay Antonio and Christine Torres back in 2019. Christine’s family has been in the Philippine tire industry for almost half a century while Jay has been in software development for more than two decades. The vision is simple: To improve the Philippine tire industry using technology.

The vision came to light in late 2019 when they noticed that the customer experience of a tire buyer needs to be improved. These 4 questions came to mind:

● How to make customers happy?

● How to simplify the canvassing process?

● How to reduce customers’ waiting time?

● How to ensure value for money?