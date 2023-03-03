As part of the company’s steadfast commitment to protecting enterprises against constantly evolving security threats, Globe Business and its managed ICT services partner, Yondu, have officially launched a dedicated state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) last Feb. 23, 2023 at Taguig City.

The advanced technology and secure operations of this local SOC provides fortified cyber intelligence, enhancing the management and maintenance of a large number of controls for clients who partner with Globe Business for their cybersecurity needs.

“Since cybersecurity demands significant resources and manpower to ensure its effectiveness, we established a world-class local SOC to better safeguard valuable assets and sensitive data of our enterprise clients,” Francisco “Cocoy” Claravall, Vice President for Partner Ecosystem for Globe Business, Enterprise Group, said. “Through our SOC, we offer enterprises the peace of mind they need to allow them to focus on higher-value activities.”

Among the things that Claravall highlighted in the launch were the different Globe Business Solutions within the SOC’s remote incident response and threat engagement operations that clients can avail of, such as:

Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Solutions

Incident Management Retainer (IMR) Solutions

Managed Web Security Application Services (MWSAS)

Managed Vulnerability Scanning Services (MVSS)

The local SOC’s 24x7x365 remote support makes these solutions more robust, effective, efficient, and reliable to secure enterprise assets and data.

The SOC has achieved an ISO 27001 Certification, which demonstrates the company’s capability to deliver exceptional security measures to its clients. This certification is an internationally recognized security management standard that structures how businesses should manage risk associated with information security threats; including policies, procedures, and staff training.

Guada Teresa Dela Cruz, Head for Enterprise Solutions and SOC of Yondu Inc., highlights the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions.

“For over 20 years, Yondu has been committed to providing holistic, first-rate technological experiences to all its stakeholders,” Dela Cruz remarked after the awarding of the ISO 27001 Certificate. “This certification serves as proof that we have, yet again, reached new heights in our efforts to implement internationally-recognized best practices. By integrating international standards into our systems, our clients and other stakeholders are assured that their safety, security, and business continuity are our utmost priorities.”

Learn more about how your company can benefit from Globe Business Cybersecurity Solutions at globe.com.ph/business/enterprise/cybersecurity.html or contact your Globe Business Account Manager today.

