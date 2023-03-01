The Globe Group, the Philippines’ leading digital solutions platform, will spotlight its shift from telco to techco at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month, led by its visionary President and CEO Ernest Cu.

Hosted by GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem, this year’s MWC will be held from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2023. The MWC is the world’s largest and most influential exhibition for the connectivity industry.

The Globe Group’s presence at the much-anticipated international event is an opportunity for the expanding company to showcase its commitment to being at the forefront of innovation and progress.

“Our debut at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona is a crucial milestone for the Globe Group as we aim to establish ourselves as a leading digital disruptor and enabler in the Philippines, and banner our evolution from telco to techco. We are proud to showcase our commitment to uplifting the lives of Filipinos through digital transformation, and to be part of the global conversation on the future of technology and connectivity,” said Ernest Cu, President and CEO of the Globe Group.

At the event, Cu will banner the company’s pivot from telco to techco in a panel with Transcelestial, one of the companies supported by the Globe Group’s Kickstart Ventures.

Cu will join CEOs of top Southeast Asian telcos in a discussion on new network-related technologies and connectivity challenges in the Philippines, among others.

Meanwhile, Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash, the country’s leading fintech platform, will be one of the keynote speakers in a plenary session at the MWC and speak on the topic “New Behavior for a New Reality.” Sazon’s discussion will examine the changing user experience and its essential role as capabilities surrounding the metaverse strengthen.

Sazon will also be a session speaker at the “Fintech Summit: The Rise of Fintech Disruption,” where she will delve into how fintech is enabling the creation of powerful and disruptive solutions that are redefining the market.

GCash, the dominant mobile wallet in the Philippines, is now a double unicorn valued at $2 billion and with a user base of 76 million. It continues to expand financial services, from payments and cash transfers to credit, savings, insurance and investment products, and features an e-commerce platform that offers various retail options such as food, wellness, travel, recreation and real estate services.

Most recently, GCash started its beta launch of GCash Overseas, which allows Filipinos based in Japan, Australia and Italy to sign up for GCash using an international SIM– another game-changer in the Philippine fintech industry.

Now on limited launch, GCash Overseas will give the first 1,000 users from the three countries access to GCash using an international SIM. Once fully verified, they can start using their GCash to send money home for free (GCash to GCash), paying bills, and buying load credits. The full launch of this feature is expected later this year.

With almost a hundred portfolio companies under its wing, the Globe Group has successfully expanded into the country’s leading digital solutions platform, with services in fintech, heath tech, adtech, edutech, outsourcing and managed services, enterprise data, and investments. It aims to create a Philippines that is digitally inclusive by leveraging technology and continuously innovating to meet changing industry conditions.

MWC Barcelona is the world’s largest mobile industry gathering, attracting thousands of exhibitors and visitors worldwide.

For more information about the Globe Group, visit www.globe.com.ph.

