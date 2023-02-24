Lauds DICT for successful hosting of milestone event

Leading fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (PSE: CNVRG) supports the push of ICT ministers in the ASEAN region for continued digital transformation in Southeast Asia, especially amid ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This developed as Converge took part in the activities supporting the Philippine-led ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting held in Boracay from Feb. 9-10, 2023.

“As a player ourselves in the digital economy, we are proud of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for spearheading the talks as the region makes progress on the ASEAN Digital Masterplan. As a private sector player, we vow cooperation in the ASEAN bloc’s aim for digital transformation particularly in the context of the region’s recovery framework from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

During the Digital Ministers’ Meeting, member states were urged to continue implementation of recommended actions in the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025, to realize the vision of ASEAN to become “a leading digital community and economic bloc, powered by secure and transformative digital services, technologies and ecosystem.”

Moreover, ASEAN ICT ministers pushed to further intensify cooperation among member states to accelerate the region’s digital transformation efforts to support the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, also known as the bloc’s consolidated exit strategy from the COVID-19 crisis.

At the end of the two-day forum, the Ministers released the Boracay Declaration, summing up the agreements arrived at following their closed-door discussions.

Converge supported the milestone event by providing a high bandwidth or 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) pure fiber connectivity to the meeting venue in Shangri-La Boracay, ensuring smooth communications among all delegates, senior officials, management, and the organizers. Converge also participated in the trade fair and sponsored the gala night which was attended by ICT leaders from the region and the country.

“We congratulate the DICT for spearheading the successful ADGMin in Boracay. As a member country, the Philippines is given the opportunity to host this important event once every decade. We commend the DICT for ensuring a safe, pleasant, and smooth experience for all the delegates,” said Jesus C. Romero, Converge Chief Operations Officer, who represented the company during the event.

“We are also very proud to be a connectivity partner for the DICT as we know that strong and reliable connectivity is a critical component in the success of such events. Not only are we able to highlight the beauty of the country through destinations such as Boracay. But we can also showcase the world-class digital infrastructure available in these locations,” added Mr. Romero.

The ADGMin brought together heads of delegation of the 10 Southeast Asian members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — and its dialogue partners China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, the United States of America, the European Union, and the International Telecommunications Union.

With the theme, “Synergy Towards a Sustainable Digital Future,” the gathering gave the avenue for ASEAN countries to forge stronger partnerships in addressing key challenges, both present and future in their respective countries, the region, and the world.

Providing connectivity to the ADGMin also signals the availability of Converge to customers in Boracay.

“We are thrilled to be here in Boracay, one of the most amazing places in the world. Our Go Deep and Go National strategy are bearing fruit as Converge has now arrived in what is dubbed as one of the best beaches in the world. Now Boracay can also move forward to having a world-class digital infrastructure powered by the Converge end-to-end fiber network. We look forward to delivering great things for big and small businesses, government and the residents of the island,” said Mr. Romero.

Visit convergeict.com/business for more details.

