If there is anything the past two years have taught us, it’s that our life can change in a snap, so we must value the present and cherish every moment that matters to us.

This is the core of Smart’s new campaign, which poignantly unveils its latest brand tagline, “Live More Today.”

It may sound familiar with ‘Live More’ being arguably Smart’s most powerful and enduring brand campaign from exactly 10 years ago. But, after rising through all the chaos and uncertainties of the pandemic, ‘Live More Today’ resonates with Filipinos now more than ever. It just hits differently and evokes a much deeper meaning that makes it a fitting mantra for this day and age.

Live more today in the most powerful way

The video opens by posing a thought-provoking question: “In today’s world, what does it mean to truly live?”

As it delivers a beautiful and sobering ode to living more today and making the most of every moment, Smart shows ordinary and yet deeply meaningful scenes: A father longing to spend quality time with his family; friends taking and sharing snaps during a day of bonding; a couple announcing their pregnancy to their parents through a video call, a group of cyclists sharing their milestone with their loved ones, and more.

Through all these ordinary moments, Smart assures subscribers of its commitment to “empower you with technology to make the most of moments that truly matter today… With Smart, you can live more today in the most powerful way.”

Be fully present and connected

“With our new brand tagline, ’Live More Today,’ we aim to encourage Filipinos to always be present, immerse themselves in what they do, and fully live in the moments that truly matter today,” said Francis E. Flores, Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual at Smart.

“’Live More Today’ is also a testament to our North Star – our customers – and how we stand by our commitment to deliver the best mobile network and latest innovations so that Filipinos are empowered with the best mobile experience,” he added.

Whether it is spending quality time with family and friends, sharing your passion project on social media, taking your business online, rooting for your favorite sports team, or watching your favorite artist perform live or online – the list is endless, really – you can truly count on Smart to make it happen for you.

With its fastest speeds and widest LTE coverage, Smart ensures that customers’ experiences are not disrupted and are able to keep up with the demands of their increasingly digital lifestyle. On the other hand, with its value-packed offers and innovative services, Smart makes sure that customers have the means to be fully engaged in whatever it is that they are doing.

Still the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network

The ‘Live More Today’ campaign aptly coincides with Ookla’s latest pronouncement that Smart is still the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network based on the latest report by the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

After making history as the first and only Philippine mobile operator to win Ookla’s Best Mobile Network award for the Q1-Q2 2022 reporting period, Smart set another record for clinching the award in the firm’s report covering Q3-Q4 2022.

To get this rare and prestigious citation, Smart won both the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage awards within the same reporting periods of Ookla.

Share your #SmartLiveMoreToday stories

Powered by no less than the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network, Smart subscribers are in the best position to seize every moment and make the most of their life today. Make sure to join the online conversations and share how you ‘Live More Today’ using the official hashtag #SmartLiveMoreToday.

To know how you can live more today with Smart, follow its official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, or visit its official website at smart.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.