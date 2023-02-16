Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission Foundation to lead the first and biggest gathering of experts, stakeholders in commemoration of World Cancer Awareness Day

In commemoration of World Cancer Awareness Day, the Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission (PCS Can Com) Foundation is spearheading the country’s biggest convention aimed to bring the spotlight for a more united and collective action against the growing threat of cancer among Filipinos.

Held together with the Cancer Coalition of the Philippines and the Philippine Cancer Society, the Philippine National Cancer Summit 2023 gathers and brings together diverse stakeholders from the national and international cancer community for the first time.

With the theme “Bridging Gaps in Cancer through 3Cs (Communication, Collaboration, Complementation), the summit is set on Feb. 23-24 at the Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila and is expected to draw advocates and prime-movers in the medical community, patient and survivor groups, academic and research institutions, industry partners, private sector, local government units and key national stakeholders including Department of Health Undersecretary and OIC Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Returning face to face for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Philippine National Cancer Summit 2023 offers a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise, experiences and best practices with the main goal of promoting and advancing multidisciplinary, patient-focused and quality cancer care.

It also aims to provide a forum for cancer survivors to share their cancer journeys, and enable healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders to learn from their experiences, while encouraging strategic discussions among healthcare professionals, cancer advocates, program managers and decision-makers on how to reinforce and build capacities for cancer care through digital innovation and data science.

“The summit brings together all the stakeholders in the battle against cancer; for dialogue, understanding and concerted action; in a whole-of-society approach, under the NICCA and its successful implementation. At the center of all these efforts are the patients and their loved ones, whose voices must be trumpeted and listened to,” says Manuel Francisco Roxas, MD, chairman of PCS Cancer Commission Foundation.

The Philippine National Cancer Summit 2023 is supported by the World Health Organization, Department of Health, Union International Cancer Control, AC Health, Metro Pacific Health, Unilab, Pfizer, MSD, Roche, AstraZeneca, BPI, Novartis, Viatris, Cathay Drug, UV Care & Globe.

Official media partners: ABS-CBN News Channel, The Philippine Star, Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Manila Times, Manila Bulletin, BusinessWorld and Business Mirror.

For more information, please contact PCS Can Com Foundation Secretariat at 0917-700-7500 or send email inquiries to secretariat@pcscancom.org or support@pcscancom.org.

