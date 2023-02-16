Registration is free for the February 27 presentation by NOWCD’s Teresita Herbosa

The NextGen Organization of Women Corporate Directors (NOWCD) calls on leaders to join its upcoming forum that will discuss the rights, responsibilities, and liabilities of a director or trustee in publicly listed companies (PLCs), not-for-profit organizations (NFPO), and foundations. The forum is set on Feb. 27, 2023 at Manila House in Bonifacio Global City. Manila House, a private club espousing shared and diverse interests, is a partner of this event. Registration is free and the event is open to both men and women directors.

Titled “Understanding the Role of the Corporate Director,” NOWCD’s first in-person event of the year will feature former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Teresita Herbosa, now Of Counsel of Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law Offices (ACCRALAW) and herself a member of NOWCD. Herbosa engaged in private law practice for 33 years, becoming one of the country’s top litigation lawyers. She chaired the SEC for seven years before resuming to teach law and sit in the board of several corporations.

“This talk is for those who are already corporate directors or thinking of becoming one,” Herbosa says. “There is nothing to fear, much to learn and everything to gain being part of the good governance of any kind of corporation.”

Studies suggest that a man is three times more likely to get a board seat than a woman. Meanwhile, as of 2020, only 17% of board seats in PLCs belong to women.

NOWCD endeavors to widen diversity in corporate and foundation boards by equipping women leaders with the right education, tools, network, and opportunities to rise. As the Philippines’ only organization of women corporate directors with international affiliation, NOWCD is comprised of members dedicated to serve as catalysts for robust governance and inclusive stewardship of corporate and foundation boards.

Leading the organization is a powerhouse of Filipina leaders who—aside from sitting on various boards of private companies, PLCs, NFPOs and non-government organizations—hold high-level positions in top companies.

Part of NOWCD’s objectives is to increase women representation in boards of companies and NGOs from 17% to 23% by 2025.

For inquiries and registration to NOWCD’s “Understanding the Role of the Corporate Director” forum, please contact +63 917 816 3685 or email events@manilahouseinc.com. Register for free at https://bit.ly/MH-Feb27.

