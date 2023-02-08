P&A Grant Thornton, one of the leading audit and business advisory firms in the country today, is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary to mark its rich history, celebrate its current success, and unveil future plans and goals.

Throughout its 35 years of existence, P&A Grant Thornton has since stood out in the field of advisory and audit, first as the “little firm that could”, surprising its growing clientele and competitors. It made its mark as an exuberant young firm in its early years of providing unlimited top-notch service to dynamic organizations, and as an audit and advisory firm brimming with potential for growth and driven by its “go-beyond” mindset.

This year’s anniversary theme is “Shaping a Vibrant Tomorrow”, a phrase descriptive of P&A Grant Thornton’s long-term commitment to spark inspiration among stakeholders, innovate and transform, answer global calls to promote sustainability, and foster stronger collaboration among stakeholders as a catalyst of change.

“Our upcoming 35th Anniversary Celebration marks another poignant milestone in the history of P&A. For us, it is more than just a reminder of our journey throughout the years. It is a striking portrait of who we really are as a company. If one were to look at our history, three qualities stand out – bold perspectives, divergent thinking, and our persistence to always forge new paths,” explained Marivic Españo, Chairperson and CEO of P&A Grant Thornton.

By forging new paths, the Firm envisions a future replete with new partnerships and increased collaboration with government, investors, and other local stakeholders, including those within the Grant Thornton business network.

“At P&A Grant Thornton, we believe that we can meet the future with our strategic capabilities in mind. We will use the influence we have worked hard to achieve in becoming an even more effective role model in the industry and within our community,” added Marivic.

The auspicious event will be held on February 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati.

Aside from the highly anticipated performance of the Philippine Madrigal Singers, one of the highlights of the event is the special segment dedicated to two prominent figures in the Grant Thornton community: Rodger Flynn, Grant Thornton’s Regional Leader – Network Capabilities for APAC and Peter Bodin, the CEO of Grant Thornton International. They will each give short but inspiring messages in line with P&A Grant Thornton’s anniversary.

P&A Grant Thornton founders – Ben Punongbayan and Jose Araullo – will grace the event. Esteemed Partners will lead the presentation of the current undertakings of P&A Grant Thornton, as well as a vivid blueprint of the Firm’s long-term plans.

Clients of the Firm, new and long-time clientele alike, will be attending the event. A separate program will be held for staff, while the Firm’s offices in Cebu and Davao will also be celebrating the anniversary on separate dates. These events will shine a spotlight on the Firm’s vision for the coming years and its renewal of commitment to provide distinctive service which carries P&A Grant Thornton’s stamp of quality and excellence.

For inquiries and for clients who wish to RSVP for the event, you may reach P&A Grant Thornton at pnagt35thanniv@ph.gt.com.

