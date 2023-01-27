To reach more customers across the country, Globe, the leader in Mobile, is opening assisted registration in 30 branches of leading supermarket Puregold as it hopes to cover as many SIM users under its network as possible before the April 26, 2023 deadline.

Globe will hold assisted SIM registration from Jan. 27 to 29, 2023, in select Puregold branches where SIM users facing challenges in registering their SIMs can get the help they need.

“Being one of the country’s leading supermarket brands, Puregold branches across the country get heavy foot traffic and commands a diverse customer profile aligned with our own base. We go where our customers are, and we’re happy to have Puregold as a partner to widen our reach to get their SIMs registered,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Cleo Santos, Head of Globe’s Channel Management Group, said bringing Globe’s SIM registration assistance booths to strategic locations in the country reflects its commitment to always put customers first.

“Our customers are always our top priority. They are our North Star. That’s why we’re forging partnerships with leading brands such as Puregold to make our SIM registration platform more accessible to our subscribers no matter where they are in the country,” Santos said.

“We are a proud partner of Globe in their mission to provide assistance to SIM users who have no internet access or lack the tools to register their SIMs. This is our shared goal,” said Puregold President Vincent Co.

Globe’s SIM Registration will be available at the following Puregold Jr and Puregold Price Club branches during store hours from Jan. 27, Friday, to Jan. 29, Sunday:

● Puregold Price Club – Paniqui

● Puregold – Tuao

● Puregold Jr – Bonuan

● Puregold Price Club – Centro Santiago

● Puregold Price Club- Gapan

● Puregold Price Club-Ilagan

● Puregold Price Club – Concepcion

● Puregold Price Club – Cabatuan

● Puregold Price Club – Solana

● Puregold Price Club – Allacapan

● Puregold Price Club – Calapan

● Puregold Price Club – Rosario, Batangas

● Puregold Price Club – Pili

● Puregold Price Club – Sorsogon

● Puregold Price Club – Calauag

● Puregold Jr – Marasbaras

● Puregold Price Club- Borongan

● Puregold Price Club- Carigara

● Puregold Price Club- Kabankalan

● Puregold Price Club – Jaro

● Puregold Price Club – Palo

● Puregold Price Club – Calinog

● Puregold Price Club – Dolores

● Puregold Price Club – Lanang

● Puregold Jr – Tagum City

● Puregold Price Club- Valencia, Bukidnon

● Puregold Price Club – Cotabato

● Puregold Jr- Digos

● Puregold Price Club – Santo Tomas, Davao Del Norte

● Puregold Price Club – Iligan

The booths will be open to all Globe and TM SIM users, especially senior citizens, PWDs, or those using basic/feature phones who need help to register their SIMs.

Registrants should be ready with the following information to complete the SIM registration process:

● Full name

● Date of birth

● Sex

● Address

● Government ID with photo

● Mobile number

Earlier this week, Globe provided support for the NTC-led assisted registration, establishing booths in 15 priority locations from Jan. 25 to 27, 2023. Globe also provided assisted registration for festival goers at the Sinulog Festival in Cebu and the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo. Globe will roll out more SIM Registration assistance booths across the country in February.

Globe’s online SIM registration platform, https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg, is accessible 24/7 for Globe and TM users to register their SIMs. The GlobeOne app will also support SIM registration by February to give customers greater convenience.

As of Jan. 25, Globe has logged over 10.3 million registrations on its online platform. There are 87.4 million SIM users under the Globe network.

