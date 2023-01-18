Neal Ysart joins the firm as Deloitte Forensic Philippines Leader

In a demonstration of its commitment to investing in the Philippines, Deloitte has announced the appointment of Neal Ysart as Managing Director to lead and expand the footprint of its forensic and financial crime advisory practice in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

Neal joined Deloitte Philippines on Dec. 1 and brings over 38 years of investigative experience to the Philippines, including a 16-year stint in law enforcement at the UK’s Scotland Yard, and over 15 years working at leading professional services firms in the UK and the Middle East. His extensive experience also includes leading a 140-strong team as regional head of KYC (Know Your Customer) at HSBC and as Lead Regulatory and Investigations Advisor at Clyde & Co LLP, a leading international law firm.

Neal regularly works with regulators and specialises in helping companies investigate and manage financial crime and other issues such as bribery and corruption, sanction violations, fraud, cyber security breaches, trade-based money laundering, supplier risk, whistleblowing disclosures, and serious employee malpractice.

“The combination of Neal’s seasoned strategic global experience together with the depth and breadth of our services throughout the region will provide companies in the Philippines with a local capability to help address serious forensic and financial crime business issues quickly and effectively,” said Marc Anley, Deloitte Southeast Asia Forensic Lead Partner.

Deloitte’s forensic services include financial crime advisory, forensic technology and analytics solutions, discovery and data management, and investigations and crisis support. Neal will lead a team of professionals committed to helping businesses navigate and resolve crises, controversies, and transactions using highly specialised analytics and investigative toolsets and techniques.

Neal said, “I am delighted to join Deloitte and become part of a team with such a strong regional and global reputation for innovative forensic services. Businesses globally are facing increasingly complex and sensitive issues that often require independent and confidential investigation. I’ve worked in the area of investigations and compliance all my career and I’d welcome the chance to share that experience with any company in the Philippines that needs help.”

