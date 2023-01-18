We want to live in a world where everyone has access to the safest and most purified drinking water possible. Aqua SmartGuard’s commitment to innovation is the driving force towards realizing this dream. With every glass of purified drinking water served by our water dispensers, we take one step closer towards the world we envision. The water treated by Aqua SmartGuard’s water dispensers is the safest and most purified you can drink— tested and certified to the highest safety and purification performance standards.

Aqua SmartGuard adopts a patented and advanced Firewall UVC technology to guarantee to 99.99% protection against bacteria, viruses and cysts such as salmonella, E.coli and COVID-19. This water purifier features a unique quartz double helix that ensures targeted light waves reach each drop of water at the point of dispense for protection. The UVC Firewall acts as a barrier to prevent pathogens from infecting the water. Water flows up and down through the Firewall, exposing it to the UVC light and freeing it from harmful bacteria as soon as it leaves the nozzle. The purifier also uses BioCote which is for antimicrobial defense. Biocote uses silver ion technology that keeps microbial cells from growing on the cube’s external surfaces. It decreases the presence of microbes on the machine in just 15 minutes and reduces up to 99.5% of bacteria in 2 hours.

The BioCote cannot be washed or rubbed off as it is infused during the manufacturing process and is therefore chemically bonded to the material. BioCote is able to provide continuous and lasting protection throughout the product’s life span.



Clean and pure drinking water is essential for human health and well-being. Consuming contaminated water can lead to a variety of illnesses, including diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid fever. Access to clean drinking water also helps to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, which can have a particularly severe impact on vulnerable populations such as young children, pregnant women, and the elderly. In addition to its health benefits, clean water is also essential for agricultural production, economic development, and environmental conservation. It is the foundation for human survival and development.

Aqua SmartGuard’s Water Revolution brings you a healthy, sustainable and affordable way to drink probably the best water in the world.

Aqua SmartGuard’s countertop unit is now available and is priced at a monthly subscription of P1,490 plus a one-time installation fee!