Coca-Cola Philippines welcomed this year’s holidays with its multi-channel campaign called “Christmas Always Finds Its Way”. A series of activities — from food fests to over 30 Coca-Cola sites lit up to a Santa web platform that people can use to send greetings — have been activated to bring more cheers and truly feel the magic of Christmas this year.

Over 30 manufacturing sites of Coca-Cola Philippines in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao brightened up the skies as they lit up their Christmas decorations, signaling the beginning of the festive season in their respective communities. Lighting up the sites has always been a long-standing tradition as the company continues to bring the magic of Christmas to the communities it operates in. It is a testament of the camaraderie and hard work of over 10,000 employees to make every Christmas a bright one for the neighborhoods and consumers it serves.

Coca-Cola’s Care-A-Van Community Takeover has activated over 40 food parks nationwide, signifying the brand’s commitment to bring the Christmas table closer to every Filipino this holiday season and providing a venue for families to enjoy the magic of the festivities with warm meals and a Coca-Cola. The Care-A-Van Community Takeover will run until December 31, 2022 in locations listed below.

As part of the community takeovers nationwide, the Coca-Cola Care-A-Van visited Sitio Pintor in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal last December 11, 2022 to host a Christmas party for over 460 families, made possible through a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Philippines and the Philippines Business for Social Progress. A first for the community, Coca-Cola Philippines and RMHC Philippines made sure tummies of kids and families alike were filled with meals and desserts from the McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen and refreshing drinks from Coca-Cola™. The families also enjoyed an electrifying performance from Coke Studio artist and Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan, appearances of McDonald’s’ iconic characters, Ronald and the Gang, Happy Meal toys, exclusive giveaways, interactive game booths, and special surprises.

