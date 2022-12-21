United Coconut Planters Life Assurance Corporation (Cocolife) receives recognition as one of the best employers in the country.

The life insurance company is part of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 (The Philippines Chapter).

It honors organizations with the best HR practices, exemplifying high employee engagement levels, and excellent workplace cultures.

While it is committed to serving and supporting clients in meeting their financial needs and goals, Cocolife also values the well-being and growth of the people working in the company.

“My priority was to ensure that our people were safe and well,” Cocolife President and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Martin Loon said. “After all, millions of lives counted on us to provide our services, both with our life and health insurance products and the servicing that was needed.”

And just as Cocolife is a strong believer in Filipinos and their dreams, Atty. Loon is also a believer in the company’s people and their abilities.

“I always believed in trusting my people and bringing out the best in my team. I place them in positions that allow them to excel and grow in their respective duties and responsibilities. They continue to answer the call and the effect is that they bring out the best results,” he shared.

The Cocolife president also ensures that the people understand the company’s mission and the value of their work.

“I always tell my fellow colleagues in management and to our thousands of employees that we must always be focused on the mission at hand,” he said. “I remind them that we were not placed in our respective positions to solely make a profit or to simply sell our products. We were placed here to provide positive change to our clients and more importantly to the Filipino people.”

“I remind them to always believe in their capacity to serve the people, to be aware of their role in nation-building and that we directly affect real human lives,” he added.

Cocolife is the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company. It offers a range of financial products and services, including individual insurance, group life, healthcare, loans, and investments, that fit the different financial needs of individuals and organizations.

