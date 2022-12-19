As companies continue to regain their foothold amid industry recovery, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations are gearing up to catapult their businesses and explore more opportunities in the new normal.

Anchoring on the lessons from the health crisis and the digital foundation they have established during the shift, business owners are prepared now more than ever to accelerate their growth, putting customer experience at the forefront of their businesses.

In a recent gathering for their customers entitled “Converge Business: Discover The Next,” Converge President and Co-Founder Grace Y. Uy stressed that digitalization and connectivity are enablers of success especially in difficult times. Converge Business is the company’s umbrella brand offering secure, pure fiber solutions for SMEs, larger enterprises and wholesale.

“(We) know how difficult it is to run a business, especially now. The macroeconomic environment is not ideal — we have continuing inflationary pressures, a weakening currency, and borrowing costs are rising. However, digitalization has also opened a new world of opportunities for all of us. We now have access to more information and the world market that was not possible before. With the right tools and partnerships, we can all break through the challenges and come out more successful than before,” she shared.

From just being in survival mode at the onset of the pandemic, businesses are now more confident to explore their potential and pursue more advanced digital capabilities to leap forward.

Converge Business Growth

The continuous investments of businesses in digital solutions were evident with the growth of Converge Business, recording a steady upward trend in all segments, from SMEs, large enterprises and wholesale.

“We’re glad to see businesses continue to make a comeback with our enterprise business, showing a steady upward trend in all segments — small and medium enterprise (SME), large enterprises and wholesale,” added Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero.

The company’s enterprise revenue grew by 29% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, for the third quarter of 2022, revenues from SME grew by 68% compared to the same period last year. Also, the segment represented 22% of enterprise revenues compared to only 17% during the same comparable periods. SME customers reached 31,442 as of September 2022, which was 77% higher compared to the same period last year.

“We continue to listen very closely to our customers and make sure that we’re looking at developments in technology and trends, thinking about all of the drivers that we need to consider when we try to develop products and services that would address the needs of all of our segments. Our main goal has always been to give Filipinos value for money at the best possible level of service,” shared Mr. Romero.

With the expansion of its fiber footprint, Converge continues to provide its services to more businesses nationwide. Notably, the company also catered to corporations in VisMin that prefer to have a single provider to service their extensive branch networks nationwide.

“Our vision is to make Filipinos, businesses, and our nation to be the best through fiber connectivity. When we do this, it makes us all very competitive. So, to us it’s not just about laying down fiber, it’s about getting our people and our country to a level where we become competitive, where we become a hub and where the prosperity of the Filipinos will continually improve over time,” Mr. Romero closed.

1 of 2

To learn more about Converge Business and their enterprise solutions, just visit www.convergeict.com/business/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.