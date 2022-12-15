Pag-IBIG Fund officially launched the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App to bring its services closer to members as it marked its 42nd anniversary on Dec. 14.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized Pag-IBIG Fund’s accomplishments over the years and welcomed the launch of its official mobile app through a recorded message for the agency.

“Through the years, the Pag-IBIG Fund has stayed true to its goal to realize the dreams of millions of Filipinos by providing secure savings programs and dependable and affordable housing loans,” said Marcos. “Today, we also welcome the launching of the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile Application. The app will bring Pag-IBIG Fund’s services and benefits closer to every Filipino. In line with the unwavering commitment of this administration to digitize and streamline our services, be assured that this administration is committed to support you as you implement housing and development programs and initiatives,” the president added.

Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who also heads the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, meanwhile, assured members that Pag-IBIG Fund will continue to make use of information technology to improve its processes and services.

“I congratulate the Pag-IBIG Fund for launching the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App. This service innovation will significantly help in providing social benefits to our fellow Filipinos, in line with the call of President Marcos to maximize the use of information technology in the delivery of public service,” Acuzar stated.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta demonstrated the service features and the user-friendly interface of the agency’s mobile app during the launch.

“With the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App, our members can now get their Pag-IBIG Membership ID number, view the status of their Housing or Short-Term Loans, make online payments and create a Virtual Pag-IBIG account by using just their smartphones. Plus, once our members have their own Virtual Pag-IBIG accounts, they can also view their savings and annual dividends, the balance and due dates of their loans, as well as their payment records. And, we shall add even more features to the mobile app over the coming months. With the Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile App, we are literally bringing our services to the palm of each members’ hand,” Acosta said.

The Virtual Pag-IBIG Mobile Application is available for download via the Apple Store and Google Play. The mobile app has been downloaded by more than 750,000 users since its beta version was made available in August this year.

