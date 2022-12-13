Chery lit up the Torch Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, sharing the brilliant event with the global fans. This is an important step for Chery to accelerate the implementation of its global strategy called “Lighting Up The Global Landmarks.” Alongside the lighting event, the brand also displayed advertisements on several all-weather billboards and LED large screens on arterial roads.

Chery sets up success to internationalization, makes excellent debut in World Cup

The year 2022 witnessed the World Cup being held in the Middle East for the first time, and the famous Khalifa International Stadium in Doha hosted all the eight (8) matches. The Torch Doha, which is next to the Khalifa International Stadium, became the stage for Chery to demonstrate its corporate image and brand strength.

In addition to lighting up the Torch Doha and multiple LED screens on arterial roads, Chery will light up the city landmarks of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, and other Middle East countries. At the same time, the “Landmark Lighting Plan” in Mexico and other countries is being implemented as scheduled.

Furthermore, Chery launched a variety of owner-activities for millions of users worldwide during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the “TikTok Play Together” challenge and prize-giving contest for fans of the winning team. Chery also organized the “WCWL Carnival Night” activity for crucial matches which garnered good attendance and ignited the excitement of vehicle owners cum football fans.

As the leading exporter for 19 consecutive years, Chery deeply engages in the Middle East market with global ambitions. With the concept “achieving success by advanced technology,” Chery boasts of its feature-packed models. Additionally, its products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions in the world, thus, becoming the first Chinese automobile brand with an annual export exceeding 200,000 vehicles.

For countries with rich oil production such as Qatar, the premium vehicle brands from Europe and the United States have occupied a large share in the domestic consumer market and became strong competitors of Chery. However, thanks to its excellent, comprehensive product and export marketing system, Chery has won the common favor of a large number of vehicle buyers and industry media after entering Qatar. Particularly, its flagship model, TIGGO 8 Pro Max, has won the title of “The Most Intelligent SUV Pioneer” in Qatar with the commendable end sales volume. Equipped with 2.0T turbocharged engine and outstanding intelligent driving assistance system to achieve excellent, dynamic performance. This fashionable and elegant vehicle has aroused strong reactions once it was launched in Qatar.

As one of the first countries to sign the “Belt and Road Initiative” cooperation document with China, Qatar occupies a unique position in Chery’s strategic layout of the Middle East market. Chery’s remarkable achievements in Qatar, together with its excellent debut during the World Cup, have laid a solid foundation for its strategic layout in the Middle East market, which is also an important reference for its global strategy to advance.

By virtue of its rich experience in the existing markets and improved product and service systems, Chery will dedicate itself to accelerating the process of globalization. This vision demonstrates its corporate strength, advance its brand image to global consumers, especially users in developed countries and regions. Chery remains true to its commitment to be a widely recognized, world-class vehicle brand with the Chinese elegance.

