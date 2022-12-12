After years of building wealth, perhaps you are thinking about ways to preserve it and grow your money further.

Yet, as we know, there are many considerations before making an investment decision and ensuring that you made the right ones, especially in a volatile market and amid different external factors that may affect your positions.

Of course, you want to find the best opportunities in the market for you to invest in. And to do so, you would need to research and get relevant data, as well as seek insights from experts who are always updated on the global and local markets. These can be valuable to ascertain that you are properly managing and investing your wealth to reach more of your wealth goals.

To make access to such investment-related advice and information more convenient, you can simply go to the Wealth Insights website of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank).

On a wealth management proposition, access to financial planning and advice as well as market data and research are two of the four core priorities of more than three-quarters of investors, according to The Future of Asia Wealth Management Series survey.

Through Wealth Insights, Metrobank pioneered another means to make expert advice and other information associated with wealth management more accessible for its clients, particularly high-net-worth individuals (HWNIs).

“Wealth Insights is an online portal created by Metrobank for high-net-worth clients who want to smartly manage and grow their wealth,” said Fernand Antonio Tansingco, Metrobank’s Senior Executive Vice-President and Head of Financial Markets Sector. “It provides timely and relevant information, thoughtful perspectives, and expert advice and actionable investment ideas from Metrobank’s finance and investment experts as well as independent third-party research providers.”

Clients can get a daily dose of market updates and smart investment strategies at Wealth Insights’ The Gist section, which can serve as a guide to making portfolio decisions.

Metrobank also provides top stock and bond recommendations under Portfolio Picks. For ideas and advice for your bond portfolio, you can depend on the research and analysis of Metrobank’s in-house experts and its partner CreditSights, an award-winning credit research provider owned by the Fitch Solutions Group, for a wider coverage of global bond issuers. The stock recommendations are also based on the extensive research and experience of Metrobank experts.

In addition, the online portal gives you access to the most important market-moving news from Reuters, curated by Metrobank, that can affect the wealth of HNWIs in the country.

Wealth Insights also includes essays and articles on various financial and wealth management topics, where you can get opinions and perspectives from experts about issues and ideas that can shape your wealth management strategy.

Under these sections of Wealth Insights are a range of topics that cover news and expert analysis on the foreign exchange, rates and bonds, equities, and the local and global economy.

The website also features investment tips, inspiration, and advice on fine living, a guide to retirement, and webinars featuring Metrobank’s finance and investment experts talking about subjects related to wealth management.

The Wealth Insights website is accessible to anyone but some articles and pages, such as Portfolio Picks, are exclusive to registered high-net-worth clients.

“Because money management is not a one-size-fits-all for all consumers, we have different initiatives to properly guide Filipinos in their financial journey,” Mr. Tansingco said. “We want to enable them to live life to the fullest through financial education, so our customers can make decisions on how they can use their money in smart and meaningful ways.”

With Wealth Insights, Metrobank makes it easy for wealth clients to make their investment decisions through a single platform so they do not have to look elsewhere for information and insights that they need. Clients can now focus on things that matter to them.

Wealth Insights is backed by Metrobank’s proven wealth management expertise. The bank holds 60 years of wisdom and experience in the finance world. Since 1962, Metrobank has always put its clients at the center of the business, employing a strategy that revolves around meeting and foreseeing their needs.

Learn more about wealth management and make the right investment decisions with Metrobank’s Wealth Insights. Visit https://wealthinsights.metrobank.com.ph/.

