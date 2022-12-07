Northwin Global City: Global, smart city reimagined at the countryside

Nestled within Marilao and Bocaue municipalities in Bulacan, Megaworld’s Northwin Global City is an emerging township development that brings the ‘global city’ and ‘smart city’ concepts outside Metro Manila. The township’s first residential tower, 9 Central Park, equips every unit with smart home features, on top of revitalizing amenities and innovative living spaces.

Watch this video to learn more about the investment opportunities at Northwin Global City.

