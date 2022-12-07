You may choose to ‘own’ your dream Lexus with different mileage options and packages to suit your lifestyle

Have you always wanted to drive home a Lexus without the burden of having to purchase one in full? Now you can with KINTO One, a full-service vehicle lease package which gives those who dream of having a Lexus the chance to have one with a hassle-free, worry-free ‘usership’ experience.

KINTO One provides value-for-money with its all-inclusive, monthly payment packages which covers periodic maintenance, normal wear and tear parts replacement, annual comprehensive insurance, annual registration, and exclusive KINTO concierge service.

You may choose to “own” your dream Lexus for 36 months (3 years) or 48 months (4 years) with different mileage options and packages to suit your lifestyle starting at Php 70,964 a month.

Now, luxury meets convenience as Lexus joins the lineup of the vehicles that are available through the breakthrough KINTO One service. Customers can experience and enjoy the luxury of Lexus with the convenience of a full-service lease. The freedom to enjoy the Lexus brand has never been so convenient.

Here are the Lexus models available through KINTO One:

The Lexus ES midsize sedan (starting at Php 81,994/month) is a work of automotive art. The interior and exterior are showcases of detail and craftsmanship that set the bar for what a luxury sedan should be. It boasts of a human-centered cabin; a coupe-like silhouette; advanced passive and active driver-safety technologies; and an innovative infotainment system.

The Lexus IS sport sedan (starting at Php 72,974/month) was born and bred at the Shimoyama Technical Center Test Track—where the toughest and most challenging roads in the world have been recreated. Every facet of its performance was developed on that extremely challenging on-road course, all for the sake of delivering an experience like no other to drivers around the world.

The Lexus NX luxury crossover (starting at Php 70,964/month) is a model that you will surely enjoy during extended drives. This noteworthy feature will be enjoyed by those who are looking for a dose of driving fun. Interior legroom room is impressive on the NX 300 as well. The distance between the NX’s front and rear seats is a class-leading 962mm.

Whether it is hassle-free personal transportation or the privilege of driving a new car every three or four years, KINTO One is the mobility service of the next generation.

Click here for more information on the Lexus lineup available under KINTO One.

Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corporation is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (consumeraffairs@bsp.gov.ph).

To learn more, visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or on Facebook and Instagram.

You may also download the MyLEXUS App available on both Android and iOS to receive live updates and access other premium services.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.