Ayala Corp. is the only Philippine-based company under the conglomerate category to be included in the inaugural Steward Leadership 25 (SL25), an annual listing of 25 APAC-based organizations that showcased “notable efforts to create a collective better future for stakeholders, society, future generations, and the environment.”

SL25 cited the critical role played by Ayala Corp. in helping the Philippines withstand the impact of the pandemic. Ayala has deployed over P24 billion for its holistic COVID response, covering employee and customer support packages, construction and capacitation of public health facilities, and addressing the urgent needs of the most vulnerable groups.

“Throughout our 188-year history, our portfolio has evolved, but what remained constant is our commitment to align the corporation to the developing needs of the Philippine customer, community, and country,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, head of Business Development and Digital Innovation of Ayala Corp.

“It is through this commitment — in creating shared value for all stakeholders — where we see the corporation increase its value to many people over time, including our employees, the communities that we serve, our partners, and our investors and shareholders,” he added.

Ayala and 24 other organizations were honored at the Steward Leadership Summit held in Singapore on Wednesday. These 25 were selected from 95 submissions across the Asia-Pacific region. These organizations were chosen for their steward leadership strategy and actions in creating sustainable economic value, and all 25 organizations hold equal merit.

“It is really heartening to see the efforts and persistence of so many organizations striving to create lasting positive change in the environment and community. In honoring these 25 inspirational initiatives, our eventual goal is for steward leadership excellence to be the norm instead of the exception, where every firm is committed to establishing a win-win-win outcome for employees, shareholders, and society at large,” said Rajeev Peshawaria, CEO of Stewardship Asia Centre.

SL25 is presented by Stewardship Asia Centre, INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, Willis Towers Watson, and The Straits Times.

