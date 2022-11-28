There are many benefits to driving a Lexus hybrid electric vehicle. They help reduce carbon emissions, are fuel efficient, cheaper to run, and now – it exempts you from number coding in Greater Metro Manila.

Lexus hybrid electric owners can breathe a sigh of relief these days because according to the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the newly passed Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) law, all electrified vehicles (EVs) or battery electric vehicles (fully electric), hybrid vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will not be apprehended during number coding days by MMDA.

Lexus continues to be driven in offering its customers with hybrid electric vehicles that provide comfort, practicality, and sustainability which, because of the new law, you can now use daily.

Each feature hybrid technologies which are a result of genuine and ongoing concern for the harmful effect vehicle emissions can have on the environment while simultaneously enhancing personal mobility.

The UX is a showcase of Lexus’ innovative design, luxury features, and advanced safety. It is a package that combines charismatic styling elements and an ultra-efficient powertrain. These features—which draw from a vibrant Japanese heritage—are proudly built and engineered by master craftsmen. Available in the UX 250h F Sport and UX 200h , these models are very responsive to drive and, like all Lexus hybrids, offer better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. They also require no plugging in for recharging and have no issues where driving range is concerned.

The hybrid Lexus NX 350h Premier and NX 350h Executive are powered by a powerful engine with a high-output electric motor, and uses a control logic exclusive to Lexus to achieve an optimized balance of acceleration performance and reduced fuel consumption. The gasoline engine develops 190hp and 239Nm of torque, while the front and rear motor generators add 182hp and 54hp respectively. The NX 350h Premier comes with electric folding rear seats; a 17-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound system; and a power rear hatch with a kick sensor.

The IS 300h sport sedan was born and bred at the Shimoyama Technical Center Test Track—where the toughest and most challenging roads in the world have been recreated. Under the svelte and sculpted lines of the IS 300h is a powerful-yet-efficient hybrid drivetrain. It is powered by a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder mated to a Lexus E-CVT intelligent transmission for optimum efficiency in every driving condition. It is available in IS300H Executive and IS300H Premier variants.

The Lexus ES 300h Executive ES 300h Luxury was designed for those who appreciate higher levels of comfort and convenience–plus the sustainable nature of Lexus’s hybrid drive technology. It features an elevated level of sophistication to surpass the expectations of an uncompromising luxury-car buyer. The ES 300h is more spacious, quieter and safer than ever before, while a new generation of customers will find a saloon with sharp performance, class-leading safety technology, and a level of craftsmanship rarely found in this market segment.

The RX 450h makes a bold and completely new statement in this segment while building on and staying true to the pioneering values of previous hybrid RX generations while the NX 300h also features the Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System bringing a new level of technology and a heightened driving experience to a Lexus crossover.

The LS 500h flagship model is equipped with the new Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System, a technology that transforms the performance and driver appeal of hybrids, providing improved responsiveness and more rewarding, linear acceleration, particularly when moving off from stationary.

To learn more, visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or on Facebook and Instagram.

You may also download the MyLEXUS App available on both Android and iOS to receive live updates and access other premium services.

