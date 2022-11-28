Christmas potlucks, parties, and Noche Buena are made more special when dishes are made at home and with love. Ibalik ang sarap ng Paskong Pinoy with Chef RV Manabat’s Cheesy Pork Asado, a Filipino favorite made better with Eden Cheese!

The Philippines celebrates the longest Christmas season in the world, showing just how much we love this holiday. As soon as the “ber” months hit our country, it’s not out of the ordinary to see Christmas decorations around, establishments playing Christmas songs, and plans for gatherings and reunions start between family and friends. The excitement and anticipation over the most wonderful time of the year is everything Pinoys love — spending time with your friends and loved ones, giving and receiving gifts, and, of course, bonding over delicious food!

Now that everyone is happily and safely planning get-togethers, parties, and reunions, home cooks are going back to the kitchen as they prepare to whip up special dishes for the holidays. Homemade dishes are always more thoughtful compared to store-bought ones, so now you can prepare a special dish at home, with Chef RV Manabat’s Cheesy Pork Asado recipe!

Chef RV Manabat runs a successful café and restaurant based in Laguna. In his free time, he enjoys sharing cooking content online both locally and abroad to his thousands of avid viewers on Facebook and YouTube. Through his cookbooks and videos, he shows how to create crowd-pleasing dishes in the comfort of your own home. His Christmas recipe is perfect for all levels of home cooks — so whether you’re a newbie or a passionate cook who has been cooking for decades, you will find that Chef RV’s recipes are on point, and easy to do, but will still wow all those who taste your cheesy dish!

Ready to learn? Create this Christmas dish, tried, tested, and loved by Chef RV himself:

Cheesy Pork Asado

Ingredients:

1 Block Eden Original 160g, grated

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. minced garlic

1 kilo pork loin, cut into chunks

2 cups pineapple juice

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp. tomato paste

Salt and pepper

1 small can whole mushrooms

Bell peppers, sliced

Boiled quail eggs

Frozen peas, as needed

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic in butter until brown.

2. Add the pork meat and cook until sides turn slightly brown.

3. Add in pineapple juice, brown sugar, evap milk, soy sauce and tomato paste.

4. Simmer for 30-35 minutes, or until meat is tender.

5. Add grated Eden original, mushrooms, bell peppers, quail eggs and peas. Simmer for 1-2 minutes.

6. Serve with more grated Eden cheese on top.

This Christmas, you too can easily prepare a delicious and creamy dish like cheesy pork asado and other recipes you can discover at CheeseAnything.com!

Eden Cheese is available in all leading supermarkets nationwide and online at bit.ly/ShopEdenCheese. You can also follow Eden Cheese PH on Facebook.

