Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) recently celebrated its 150th Anniversary in the Philippines with an unforgettable Filipiniana-themed dinner event at the Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City to honour bank clients and partners, and to pay tribute to the Filipino culture and heritage.

The event showcased the finest of Philippine-Spanish cuisine prepared by Asia’s Best Female Chef Margarita Forés and Shangri-La The Fort Executive Chef Joris Rycken, as well as the best of Original Pilipino Music performed by the multi-awarded singer-songwriter Gary Valenciano and son performer-director Gab Valenciano.

A ceremonial toast to the bank’s long and deep history was led by SCB Philippines CEO Lynette Ortiz, joined by the Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils, Monetary Board Member Anita Linda Aquino, SCB ASEAN Cluster Head Andrew Chia, and CCIB Regional Co-Head for Client Coverage Asia Heidi Toribio.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said, “Standard Chartered Bank is an important player in the financial community and a reliable partner in our road to an A credit rating. I look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership for many more years to come.”

SCB Philippines CEO Lynette Ortiz said, “As the oldest international bank, our history is closely intertwined with our country’s. The bank has come a long way from an institution financing agricultural enterprises and trade in 1872, to one of the country’s trusted allies and partners supporting the key engines of the nation’s economic development. Through the years, we differentiate ourselves through our local expertise, unique international network, close ties with the market and regulators, and our steadfast commitment to always deliver the best of our local and global resources. Thank you to our clients and partners for the trust and confidence, and for helping us build the business and franchise that we are today.”

As it marks its 150th year in the Philippines, Standard Chartered Bank reaffirms its commitment to be the country’s staunch partner in nation-building and sustainable development.

