Global Zero Carbon Partnership and Escom Events, in collaboration with the Department of Energy (DoE), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC) as Official Endorsers of the event, have come together to support the initiative to bring together stakeholders in the value chain for Net Zero Building, Energy Efficiency, Building Technology, ESG, and Smart City Development for the first time at the year’s flagship event — Net Zero Building & Net Zero City Summit Philippines 2023 on Jan. 10 at Dusit Thani Manila.

This one-day conference will cover the following topics such as Climate Ambition, Net Zero Pathways, Energy Efficiency, Electric Mobility Business Models, Smart Cities/Buildings, Circular Economy, Sustainable Urban Development, and ESG.

Speakers for this event will be Director Patrick Aquino (Director of Energy Utilization Management Bureau [EUMB] of DoE), Sec. Robert E.A. Borje (Vice-Chairperson and Executive Director of Climate Change Commission), Joy Esther Gai (Programmes Head for Asia Pacific Region of World Green Building Council), Raymond Rufino (Chief Executive Officer of NEO Office PH), and Alexander Ablaza (President of Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc.) to name a few.

The event also includes an exhibition of the world’s leading technological innovations in urban planning, carbon management, and building solutions. It is an ideal setting for connecting with business partners, products, and solutions for your projects.

To know more about the event, you can visit the official event website (https://gzcp.org/conference/netzerophilippines/) and/or follow their GZCP’s official linkedin page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/wcecph2022/).

