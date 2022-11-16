Meralco First Vice-President and Head of Information, Communication, Technology and Transformation (ICTT) Rocky D. Bacani has been recognized as one of the winners at the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Awards.

Bacani, who has been instrumental in Meralco’s digital transformation journey, is the only Filipino among the 14 awardees globally under the Large and Enterprise Business category.

Organized by Info-Tech Research Group, one of the world’s leading IT research and advisory firms, the Info-Tech CIO Awards recognizes outstanding IT leaders for delivering exceptional value to their organizations and achieving high scores in stakeholder satisfaction through the Info-Tech’s CIO Business Vision program. This program measures an organization’s satisfaction with IT’s core services and provides CIOs with the foundation to jump-start a successful IT strategy.

Through Bacani’s leadership, Meralco successfully embarked on a digital transformation journey through its Customer Centricity Transformation Program and Digital Projects (CCTP+D), a holistic and end-to-end approach that aims to improve the company’s customer touchpoints and operations. Meralco also launched the Meralco Data Platform (MDP), a platform that enables the creation of management and operational dashboards and insights crucial for business decision making.

“This recognition signifies the importance of strong synergy between business operations and technology along with the collective commitment to excellence that led to the effective execution of our digital transformation strategy. This is also a clear testament that Meralco’s IT platforms and processes are on par with other companies globally. I share this award with my colleagues in Meralco who relentlessly work to deliver valuable services for our stakeholders, including our employees and our customers,” said Rocky D. Bacani.

The winners of the Info-Tech CIO Awards were selected from hundreds of eligible contenders and were determined based on IT satisfaction and value scores as assessed and quantified by their direct business stakeholders.

“The most critical metric for any IT leader is stakeholder satisfaction. The 2022 Info-Tech CIO Award recipients have demonstrated excellence through this key outcome and delivered exceptional value to their organizations,” said Geoff Nielson, senior vice president, global services, and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. “It is our privilege to recognize and honor this year’s award winners for the business and industry value they have delivered, and we wish them continued success.”

