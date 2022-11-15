vivo, one of the country’s top smartphone manufacturers, wishes to continue the Filipino tradition of selfless giving by giving away an exciting slew of promos and freebies courtesy of Paskong La vivo Loca, an early Christmas treat from vivo.

From Nov. 15, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023, customers who purchase any of the participating vivo smartphone models earn a chance to play the Christmas Paroleta and Lucky Box Raffle by vivo. Participating vivo models include the vivo Y series favorites Y01, Y02, Y02s, Y15A, Y16, Y22s, and Y35; the night portrait master series vivo V25 Pro, V25, and V25e; and the ZEISS co-engineered, the vivo X80 variant.

“This Christmas giveaway festival is our way of thanking our customers for a prosperous 2022. We honor the Filipino tradition of a long and festive yuletide celebration through a nationwide and months-long gift-giving we call Paskong La vivo Loca. We hope that through this effort, and all our future activities, our customers feel our appreciation of their loyalty and support to the brand,” said vivo Philippines Senior Brand Supervisor Kelly Oliveros.

With its Christmas Paroleta promo, vivo gives phone buyers an extra treat to make their purchase even more memorable. A single receipt purchase of any participating vivo phone is entitled to get a prize. A single receipt worth P15,000 and less earns one a single chance to spin a roulette and win exciting prizes. Purchases worth over P15,000 gives two spins, as well as a choice to take home the best prize (one item only) for the customer.

vivo’s Lucky Box Raffle, meanwhile, gives customers a chance to draw a number from a raffle box and check vivo’s list of items for the number they have chosen.

Both games entitle phone buyers to win any of the following prizes: a smartwatch, premium tumbler, headset, P200 vivo store voucher (to be used for e-commerce platform only such as Lazada, Shopee and vivo official website store), umbrella, six months warranty, 64GB SD card, and P100-P200 BASEUS vouchers.

On top of all these exciting prizes, vivo customers have a chance to take home the grand prize, a vivo V25 smartphone.

The #vivoChristmasParoleta2022 and #vivoChristmasLuckyBoxRaffle are available in vivo kiosks, concept stores and main multi-brand stores nationwide. To claim, winners will be asked to fill out a Google form with their purchase and personal information to better track the items sent out. Participants have to be 18 years old and older to qualify.

Visit vivo’s official Shopee store and Lazada for more exclusive deals and promos. For more information about #PaskongLavivoLoca offers and freebies, visit its TikTok and its official website.

