Huawei has been selected by Union Bank of the Philippines as a key partner in its digital transformation. The ground-breaking of the UnionBank Innovation Campus (UBIC), the first smart campus for a financial institution in the Asia-Pacific region, powered by Huawei Technologies.

One of the drives of the UBIC is to build an all-in-one platform to provide subsystem interoperability with an intelligent operation center for comfortable, efficient, and cost-saving operations. The campus also adopts WiFi-6 and Software Defined Network connectivity to establish an AI-driven campus access for employees and visitors.

Alex Luan Mingming, President of Huawei Philippines Enterprise Business Department, delivered a speech at the ceremony. “We are honored to work with UnionBank to promote digital transformation. Together, we aim to design and launch an AI-driven and fully connected 5G SD-campus that can provide smarter, greener, and sustainable workspaces for campus employees,” Alex Luan Mingming said.

He also expressed Huawei’s appreciation to UnionBank for choosing Huawei as a partner: “To be chosen as your trusted partner for so many years, we feel very honored that you gave us this opportunity to bring this digital lifestyle to Filipinos.”

UBIC will provide a permanent home for the bank’s AI, blockchain, and other cutting-edge solutions for the future of banking in a digital native environment conducive to innovation, creativity, and technology.

‘The Future of Banking is with U’

Along with the inauguration of the building, UnionBank launched “The Future of Banking is with U,” the 2022 UnionBank Innovation Festival at the UnionBank Innovation Campus complex in San Pedro, Laguna from Sept. 7 to 9, 2022. This three-day festival showcased the innovative technology experience of many global technology partners of the bank, and how digital solutions, applications, and the latest technologies are applied to fields such as AI, Open Finance, and Metaverse.

“What started as a dream is now a reality. Today is a testimony that we can achieve anything we set our minds to,” said Henry Aguda, UnionBank Chief Technology & Operations Officer, and Chief Transformation Officer, in his welcoming remarks during the event. “UnionBank Innovation Campus was built to serve as a breeding ground cultivating new talents, evolving new products, and developing new ways to be competitive in the new economy.”

UnionBank and Huawei Philippines are both committed to being at the forefront of innovation to provide clients with cutting-edge products and services, bringing the world closer to a fully connected intelligent world.

