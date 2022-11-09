Savya Financial Center, was recently unveiled with His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony. During his keynote speech, the President said this new financial hub is a welcome space for small and medium local enterprises, to find and create meaningful opportunities for their businesses.

Built in partnership between Arthaland, Esquire Financing Inc. and Mitsubishi Estate Corporation, Savya Financial Center is the first premium green office building in ARCA South, Taguig. Its sustainability features will help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) grow their businesses.

“This building’s sustainable features and use of state-of-the-art technology promote a safe, healthy, and more productive working environment for its occupants. Its various features will provide its occupants water and energy savings by as much as 40%. It has a hospital grade air filtration system for good indoor air quality 24/7. Savya Financial Center will also be powered by 100% renewable energy to decarbonize the building’s operations. These are just some of the features that will allow Savya Financial Center to provide a positive impact on people and the planet. That is why more companies are moving to green buildings because they see the financial, environmental, and social benefits of doing so.” said Enrique Y. González, Director of Arthaland.

Savya Financial Center is a world-class building in an ideal location for many businesses as well as government offices that seek to be better connected to private sector companies whose requirements it services. These companies and government agencies have the same desire to place sustainability and the health of their employees at the highest priority.

“We hope by dedicating this facility to the growth and education of MSMEs by providing access to finance and support services we will be able to support the government’s vision of empowering and fueling dreams of MSMEs throughout the country,” said Rajan Uttamchandani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Esquire Financing Inc.

The development of ARCA South is in full swing and soon, it will be one of the most connected Central Business and Lifestyle Districts of Metro Manila. The main advantage of ARCA South is its accessibility, especially when the Taguig Integrated Terminal Exchange is operational which will provide the connection to different modes of transportation. The efficiency of this integrated terminal exchange is significantly enhanced by its upcoming connectivity to major infrastructure – the C5 ramp, the Skyway ramp from South Luzon Expressway, the Mega Manila subway station, and the access to the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway. All these will provide a seamless and more efficient travel for thousands of employees who will be living and working within the new CBD, decongesting other areas of Metro Manila.

Arthaland is the only property developer in the country whose projects are all certified locally and internationally as green and sustainable. It is the first property developer in Asia to be a signatory to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment. 100% of its projects are registered and are on-track for net zero carbon certification. Arthaland has proven that building green works and hopes that others will follow suit for the benefit of generations to come.

