PLDT Enterprise and BDO have forged a partnership to fast-track the bank’s digitalization efforts – an integral part in further improving its services for Filipinos.

BDO, a full-service universal bank that offers industry-leading products and services, tapped PLDT Enterprise to roll-out SD-WAN or Software-Defined Wide Area Networking and WiFi services for all its branches—a major step in its mission for a more reliable, agile and inclusive banking.

“At PLDT, we are all about delivering solutions that create real value for our customers and partners,” says Jojo Gendrano, SVP & Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups for PLDT and Smart. “That is why we are grateful for the trust of BDO, and we look forward to this meaningful partnership with them.”

“Cloud is the future, and the future is now,” says Edith Gomez-Cudiamat, VP & Head of Enterprise and International Business Solutions. “There is no better way to start a business’ cloud journey than having a transformed network with better resiliency, security, and faster access to the internet. This is what SD-WAN provides to BDO and enterprises in the Philippines.”

SD-WAN or Software-Defined Wide Area Networking is a connectivity solution that enhances network resilience for businesses and improves application performance across multi-site deployments. It also helps companies centrally and securely manage a multi-branch network, enhancing efficiency and continuity of business operations.

“Migrating to SD-WAN is foundational in supporting our digital transformation,” says Dennis Tangonan, FVP and Head of Infrastructure Operations for BDO. “It is key to improving our customers’ experience because it enables us to accelerate the modernization of our customer touchpoints, and significantly improve end user access to BDO applications.”

As Project Director, Mr. Tangonan is pleased to share that they were able to deploy the solution ahead of schedule. He adds, “Because of the strong executive sponsorship from both parties and an excellent delivery team from both sides, we were able to roll-out 100% in 12 months.”

PLDT Enterprise’s Managed WiFi service provides cost-effective hardware and software solutions that allow devices to connect to the internet wirelessly. It lets BDO and its customers enjoy a boost in productivity, mobility, and data security while accessing the internet across 1000+ branches.

“One of the questions that we are trying to address is the question of resilience because before if you remember there was a typhoon called “Odette” and a lot of the branches were impacted by that,” shares Paul John Siy, SVP for Infrastructure & Operations for BDO. “With SD-WAN and the security protocols that they are implementing, more and more branches are experiencing assured security, which makes our clients have full trust in us.”

For Nikki Gomez, SVP and CIO / Head of BDO’s Information Technology Group, it’s all system’s go for the bank’s full digitalization. “We needed to ensure that we build our capabilities out for different markets, especially the underserved, so SD-WAN was a big part of that. We made sure to expand and that they are responsive and available–reliable in all of our branches.”

“We are excited for the partnership with PLDT Enterprise to unfold as we continue to move digital banking forward in the Philippines, boosting our service delivery and improving accessibility for our customers,” shares Nikki Gomez.

For more information, visit https://pldtenterprise.com/.

