The Investa Summit is here, this time to help you weather the storm in the markets. Top financial and business experts from all around the world are gathered to share investment principles, strategies, and tactics with digital audiences at the Investa Summit.

This year, the theme is matched with how the markets have been faring over the year. As the global economy has been rocky, the audience will be provided the most value by setting the theme to finding opportunities within a crisis. Despite the gloomy investor sentiment throughout the year, opportunities will always be there. The Investa Summit serves as a way for traders and investors to learn how to prepare themselves to catch those opportunities.

Organized by Investagrams, the Investa Summit this year will be held online on Nov. 25 to 27. This year’s Investa Summit brings to you a star-studded lineup of speakers featuring:

Jack Schwager, author of Market Wizards

Jared Tendler, best-selling author and Mental Game coach

Tom Basso, Market Wizard

Mark Yusko, CEO & CIO of Morgan Creek, managing partner of Morgan Creek Digital

Akio Kashiwagi, founder of MoneyGrowersPH

Lawrence Lee, president and CEO of CTS Global

Edmund Lee, president and CEO of Caylum Trading Institute

Javi Medina, managing director and CIO of BIM, founder of Open Journal

Emmanuel Onuoha, founder of Openwaver

George Asibal, founder of ZFT

More speakers will soon be announced as Investagrams wants to bring the most value it can to its audience.

“Based on the performance of stocks and even cryptocurrencies over the year, it was obvious for us that the traders and investors of today need knowledge and wisdom that will help them get past hurdles in the markets,” said Joanne Marquez, Investagrams’ marketing head and project head for the Investa Summit.

Joanne also shared that bear markets are always where skilled traders truly shine. Spotting key opportunities during bear markets takes a lot of skill and discipline, which are honed through studying real-life experiences. Thus, she hopes that the wisdom to be shared by the speakers will allow the attendees to learn a thing or two and hopefully help them through the bear market we’re facing.

Investagrams, the leading social-financial platform and mobile app in the Philippines, is in charge of organizing the Investa Summit. The platform offers virtual stock market trading, analytical tools, market education, and a social network to empower traders and investors of all levels in order to help you keep on top of the global markets. The Investa Summit is another step in the company’s goal of increasing the number of Filipinos who invest in the Philippines to 10 million.

Continuing Investagrams’ mission to equip millions of Filipinos with strong financial education, the Investa Summit gives you all these quality lessons and insights.

Now only one question remains: Are you willing to learn how to spot opportunities in a crisis, and improve your trading system to flourish through bear markets?

Tickets for the virtual summit start at only P999. For more information, you can head over to https://www.investagrams.com/InvestaSummit/ to view all the details.

