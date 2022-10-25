The addition of a Limited-Slip Differential (LSD); 19in forged alloy wheels; Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM); and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking (RCTAB) on the IS 350 F Sport promises to elevate the driving experience to a more exciting—and confidence-inspiring—level.

The union between man and machine is the thrust of the Lexus Driving Signature (LDS). In its purest essence, it pursues linear operation faithful to the driver’s intentions with the goal to amplify confidence, comfort, and overall love of driving.

The Lexus IS was born from the LDS philosophy. In fact, it is the very first model to be developed from the ground up to showcase it. Along with being a car that is the foundation of Lexus driving performance which serves like a whetstone for fine-tuning driving senses and skills, the IS has earned popularity through its high-level driving performance—and the fun of driving a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan.

For the driving enthusiast, there is no greater satisfaction that can come from being one with a vehicle as it tackles the corners with aplomb. Thus, to enhance the driving experience even further, the Lexus IS 350 F Sport now comes standard with a Limited-Slip Differential (LSD).

When paired with the 3.5-liter V6 motor that develops 315ps @ 6,600rpm and 380Nm @ 4,800 to 4,900rpm, the sophisticated LSD delivers power to the rear wheels in such a manner that will boost the confidence of every driver. Maximum acceleration out of a corner with full control are traits of an LSD tuned for enthusiasts. As such, the LSD is an integral part of any sport sedan’s arsenal and will bring a sense of enjoyment that cannot be readily found elsewhere.

Complementing this sporty and aggressive LSD is the availability of stunning 19-inch forged alloy wheels. Lightweight with a high rigidity appearance, it is 10% lighter compared to the previous F-Sport alloy wheels. With the Lexus IS 350 F Sport, you’ll conquer any corner or straight line as you wish, staying fully in control of whatever lies ahead. And not only will you do it in style, but also with an unmatched level of comfort and confidence that you can only get while driving a Lexus.

There’s more to performance than speed alone. It’s about feeling truly connected to your vehicle, the road, and your senses. When you’re behind the wheel, your senses are constantly working to keep you safe. But what if they were augmented by your car’s ‘senses’, too?

The Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking (RCTAB) now come standard with the Lexus IS 350 F Sport. These safety features are an essential addition to Lexus Safety System +2, a suite of safety features which include a Pre-Collision System (PCS); Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) ; Automatic High Beam (AHB); Lane Tracing Assist (LTA); and Lane Departure Alert (LDA). Lexus’s advanced safety systems go beyond human perception, to care for you and your passengers, intuitively and intelligently.

After 30 years as a luxury automotive brand, it has established a unique Lexus identity, design language, and recognition in the overall luxury space. To continue reinforcing the Lexus brand identity, the company feels it is important to evolve its product development process to create vehicles that share dynamic behavior standards defined by Lexus Driving Signature. The Lexus IS 350 F Sport is a chief model among these.

Passion drives Lexus to create amazing cars that put a sensory experience and pleasure first. When man and machine merge to become one, the sensation is exhilarating, and the experience amazing.

The Lexus IS is available in 3 variants: the IS300h Executive (P3,038,000), IS300h Premier (P3,398,000) and the IS 350 F-Sport (P4,178,000).

