Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, and the nation’s largest private employer, was recognized as the Grand Winner of Wellness Company of the Year in the recently concluded 2022 Asia CEO Awards. The company was also awarded the Circle of Excellence for 5 other categories: Top Employer of the Year, Expatriate Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Company, Diversity Company of the Year, and Sustainability Company of the Year.

Asia CEO Awards is the largest event of its kind in the region. For 13 years, it has been recognizing local and international organizations and leaders at the forefront of shaping the Philippine economic landscape and contributing to meaningful employment. This 2022, the award-giving body deemed Concentrix the best of the best in the Wellness Company of the Year category as Grand Winner. The award recognizes the top organization in the Philippines providing superior care for the health and wellbeing of its staff.

According to Concentrix SVP and Country Leader Amit Jagga, “It is a distinct honor to be regarded as Wellness Company of the Year Grand Winner among hundreds of companies, across all industries in the Philippines. This is a testament to Concentrix’s unwavering commitment to prioritize the wellbeing, health and safety of our staff and their loved ones. This is also the 2nd time our organization has received this award, affirming the huge impact our people-centric investments have made and continue to create for our staff as we sustain growth. May this award inspire all of us even more to keep giving our best for the Philippines and to nurture the growth of Filipino talent.”

Concentrix Philippines employs over 100,000 staff nationwide, and operates 50 sites in 20 cities therein, as well as providing alternative working arrangements. The country’s largest private employer is a recipient of “Highly Commended” recognition for Excellence in Employee Experience in the global Gartner Communication Awards 2022, a recipient of several Quill awards, and is among the Philippines’ and Asia’s Best Employer Brands. It is also the only 2-time Grand Slam winner of ICT Awards for Best Company, Best Employer, Best Foreign-owned Company, and Best Contact Center-BPO Company of the Year.

