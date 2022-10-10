Okada Manila is set to bring some frightful fun this Halloween with spine-chilling activities and exciting offers for everyone. It is indeed a November to remember at Manila’s grand icon.

PLAY’s Trick-or-Treat Festival

Exciting Halloween adventures and awesome family-friendly activities await at PLAY’s Trick-or-Treat Fair on Oct. 29. Kids and their parents can play dress-up with their most magical and otherworldly costumes when they trick or treat for gifts, toys, or candies around the Crystal Pavilion.

The ultimate Halloween PLAY date also features a unique experience featuring the epic Human Claw Machine from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It’s the perfect activity for guests who are looking to win amazing prizes.

Spooky and sumptuous treats

The Lobby Lounge and Pastry Shop has prepared spine-chilling and scrumptious Halloween cakes ideal for gifts or even trick-or-treat candies. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, guests have the chance to score drool-worthy desserts like Pumpkin Deluxe, Mummy Field Rolls, and Frosty Ghosts.

Plus, Medley Buffet will be concocting a special Halloween menu on Oct. 31. Free face-painting services will be available all day to keep the fun going. Lunch and dinner rates are priced at P3,300 nett for adults and P1,600 nett for children.

Frights and delights for everyone

Guests will also be treated to a frightfully fun Halloween experience from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) at the Coral Wing Activity Area.

Those who will take photos with the gigantic moon display in the MoonShot Zone and upload it on social media with the hashtags #HalloweenAtOkadaManila and #OnlyAtOkadaManila will get a yummy Halloween Cookie Treat.

Spooky Live Actors will also roam around the area to create an atmosphere that’s perfect for hair-raising photos. Caricature artists will also be there to hand-draw spooktacular pictures of guests.

2 for 1 staycation offer

A special 2 for 1 staycation offer will also be running from Oct. 14 to 20. Guests can get up to a 55% discount on Deluxe and Suite rooms for 2 consecutive nights. Stay dates are from Oct. 16 to March 31, 2023. To learn more about this offer, guests can go to okdmnl.ph/2for1.

For reservations and inquiries, guests can call +632 8888-0777 or email roomreservations@okadamanila.com. Visit www.okadamanila.com for more information.

