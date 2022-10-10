A decade of innovations and achievements honored during the highly anticipated black-tie gala celebration

PropertyGuru (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, tonight celebrated the milestone 10th edition of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, giving prominence to Filipino excellence in property development, architecture, and design.

The 2022 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, presented by Kohler and supported by Boysen Paints, feted the country’s finest, most innovative real estate developers and projects in a historic return of the black-tie gala celebration in the country’s financial capital.

The 10th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, held at the Fairmont Makati main ballroom and streamed live online, were awarded in a total of 62 categories. For the first time in the Awards’ history, Robinsons Land was named Best Developer, one of nine winning titles for the company. Robinsons Land also received the Best Developer (Luzon) award and the Special Recognition in ESG, as well as diverse awards for such projects as Bridgetowne Destination Estate, Forbes Estates Lipa, Montclair Industrial Park, and work.able Exxa-Zeta Center.

Cebu Landmasters, Inc., a former Best Developer winner, also garnered nine wins, including the titles of Best Developer (Visayas) and Best Developer (Mindanao). SM Development Corp. (SMDC), last year’s recipient of the Best Developer award, accumulated seven wins, including titles for projects such as Air Residences, Glam Residences, Gold City, Ice Tower Residential-Offices, Joy Residences, and Shore Residences.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates earned five wins, including Best Industrial Developer. The company, named Best Industrial Developer (Asia) at last year’s PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, also gained wins for its projects LIMA Central Business District and LIMA Estate. AboitizLand, Inc., meanwhile, won Best Housing Development (Visayas) for its project Amoa.

Megaworld Corp. won the never-before-presented award of Best Operational Office Portfolio, in addition to the Best Hospitality Developer and Best Mixed Use Developer titles, as well as the Special Recognition in ESG. Megaworld Hotels & Resorts won Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio, another new honor, while Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI), a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp., won the Best Lifestyle Developer award.

Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. was named Best Boutique Developer, buoyed by a win for its project Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. scored the coveted Best Housing Development (Philippines) title for PHINMA Maayo San Jose in one of three wins for the company. The Best Condo Development (Philippines) title went to The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp.

Alveo Land also excelled during the night with wins for Best High End Condo Development (Metro Manila) for Callisto; Best High Rise Condo Development (Metro Cebu) for Palatine at Solinea; and Best Office Development for Tryne Enterprise Plaza.

Several awards were presented for the first time to developments throughout the archipelago. Among them were the titles of Best Branded Residential Development, awarded to The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc.; Best Completed Condo Development (Pixel Residences by Aseana Residential Holdings, Corp.); Best Connectivity Condo Development (Vertex Central by Priland Development Corp.); Best Eco Friendly Commercial Development (Site of the Future — Acienda Silang by Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.); Best Eco Friendly Housing Development (Ameria by Damosa Land, Inc.); Best Health and Wellness Development (Forbes Estates Lipa by Robinsons Land); Best Integrated Work From Home Development [Ice Tower Residential-Offices by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)]; Best Memorial Park Landscape Architectural Design (Golden Haven Memorial Park — Cebu by Golden Haven Memorial Park, Inc.); and Best Waterfront Condo Development (Costa Mira Beachtown Mactan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.).

Lourdes Josephine Gotianun Yap, president and CEO of Filinvest Development Corp., accepted the Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year award, making her the first woman in the country to receive this special honor. The editorial team of PropertyGuru Property Report Magazine, who choose the recipient of this award every year, honored Gotianun Yap for helping Filinvest Development Corp. rank among the world’s top women-led firms, among many other achievements.

Hari V Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: “I am proud to see how far the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards program has come, growing over the last decade from honoring Metro Manila’s finest real estate to celebrating the success of developers across this beautiful archipelago. The awards have become more diverse with accolades for eco-friendliness, connectivity, health, wellness, and other features desired by Filipinos around the world. The 10th edition of our awards program in the Philippines is a great occasion to elevate the achievements of Filipino developers and designers to the global stage.”

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We are happy to mark a decade of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards by celebrating and recognizing the developers and design practices that have exemplified Filipino excellence, ingenuity and creativity in their portfolios and projects. In this, the 10th year of the Awards in the Philippines, we distinguish the islands’ world-class developments and showcase them not only to the local property market in all its segments but also to the Filipino diaspora worldwide. Congratulations to all our awardees.”

The shortlist of nominees was selected by an independent panel of judges comprising some of the country’s top real estate and design experts, namely Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the Awards and president, TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.; Carlo Cordaro, president and CEO, Atelier A; Jaime A. Cura, Ph.D., vice-chairman, The RGV Group of Companies; Jean Jacquelyn Nathania A. de Castro, CEO, ESCA, Inc.; Kathleen P. Obcemea, principal interior designer, KPO Beyond Designs Co.; Luis Enrique T. Mangosing, CEO, Metro Development Managers, Inc. (MDMI); Michelle Barretto, founder and CEO, Vitamin B, Inc.; Philip Mareschal, head of property & asset management, JLL Philippines; Raymond Rufino, CEO, NEO; and Richard Raymundo, BSc (Bus Econ), MRICS, managing director, Colliers Philippines.

The selection process was fair, transparent, and credible, and was supervised by the team of Diaz Murillo Dalupan and Company — HLB Philippines, led by Ofelia S. Barroga, Lloyd T. Tan, and Margaux Zarah Casihan.

Main winners of the Philippines Property Awards will now go on to compete for the ‘Best in Asia’ titles at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 9 during ‘PropertyGuru Week,’ which will be preceded by the annual PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series has expanded over the years to cover the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, the Chinese markets, Japan, India, and Sri Lanka.

Organized by PropertyGuru Group, the 10th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards program is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsor Boysen Paints; official channel partner History; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official newspaper The Philippine Star; official PR partner FleishmanHillard Manila; media partners BusinessWorld, Esquire Philippines, People Asia Magazine, PhilStar Property Report PH, Real Estate News PH, Real Living, The Manila Times, and WheninManila.com; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; supporting associations IFC — Building Resilience Index and IFC — Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

10th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2022

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: Robinsons Land

Best Developer (Luzon)

WINNER: Robinsons Land

Best Developer (Visayas)

WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Developer (Mindanao)

WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: Megaworld Corp.

Best Industrial Developer

WINNER: Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: Megaworld Corp.

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Development Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

PORTFOLIO AWARDS

Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio

WINNER: Megaworld Hotels & Resorts

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Hotels & Resorts

Best Operational Office Portfolio

WINNER: Megaworld Corp.

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Township Development

WINNER: Bridgetowne Destination Estate by Robinsons Land

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Gold City by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Astra Centre by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bridgeport by Damosa Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Infinity by AC Beautiful Island Realty Development Corp.

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Montclair Industrial Park by Robinsons Land

Best Hotel Development

WINNER: Admiral Hotel Manila — MGallery by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sofitel Cebu City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Luxury Resort Development

WINNER: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc.

Best Resort Development (Cebu)

WINNER: Abaca Resort Mactan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Resort Development (Davao)

WINNER: Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort by Torre Lorenzo Development Corp.

Best Branded Residential Development

WINNER: The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Suites at Torre Lorenzo Malate by Torre Lorenzo Development Corp.

Best Office Development

WINNER: Tryne Enterprise Plaza by Alveo Land

Best Eco Friendly Commercial Development

WINNER: Site of the Future — Acienda Silang by Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.

Best Central Business District

WINNER: LIMA Central Business District by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

Best CBD Development

WINNER: Air Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vertex Central by Priland Development Corp.

Best Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Copeton Baysuites by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

Best High End Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: Callisto by Alveo Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Orean Place by Alveo Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sail Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Mid End Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: Glam Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: Metrotowne by PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charm Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Affordable Condo Development (Luzon)

WINNER: Joy Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best High Rise Condo Development (Metro Cebu)

WINNER: Palatine at Solinea by Alveo Land

Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu)

WINNER: Primeworld District by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

Best Condo Development (Visayas)

WINNER: Terranza Residences by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Condo Development (Metro Davao)

WINNER: The Piazza by Grand Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land

Best Condo Development (Mindanao)

WINNER: The East Village at DGT by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Housing Development (Luzon)

WINNER: PHINMA Maayo San Jose by PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ajoya Cabanatuan by AboitizLand, Inc.

Best Housing Development (Visayas)

WINNER: Amoa by AboitizLand, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Lumina Bacolod by Prima Casa Land & Houses, Inc. (Lumina Homes)

Best Housing Development (Metro Davao)

WINNER: The Gardens at South Ridge by UrbanEast Developments, Inc.

Best Lifestyle Development

WINNER: Forbes Estates Lipa by Robinsons Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Crosswinds by Brittany Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Green 2 Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Metrotowne by PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Costa Mira Beachtown Mactan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bridgeport Park by Damosa Land, Inc

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Seafront Villas by AboitizLand, Inc.

Best Connectivity Condo Development

WINNER: Vertex Central by Priland Development Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Light 2 Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Completed Condo Development

WINNER: Pixel Residences by Aseana Residential Holdings Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vine Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Health and Wellness Development

WINNER: Forbes Estates Lipa by Robinsons Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bloom Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Best Sub Division Development

WINNER: Altierra Residences, Bataan by Asiawide Land Specialist Development Corp.

Best Eco Friendly Housing Development

WINNER: Ameria by Damosa Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHINMA Maayo San Jose by PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

Best Integrated Work From Home Development

WINNER: Ice Tower Residential-Offices by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Metrotowne by PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

Best Green Development

WINNER: LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: Bridgetowne Destination Estate by Robinsons Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Capital Town Pampanga by Megaworld Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove by Megaworld Corp.

Best Hotel Architectural Design

WINNER: Sofitel Cebu City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: Mega Tower by Arquitectonica

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 8912 Asean Ave. by Aseana Holdings, Inc.

Best Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: The East Village at DGT by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Balai by BE Residences Punta Engaño by Benedict Ventures, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Light 2 Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Parksuites by Megaworld Corp.

Best Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: New York by Antel Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amanda, Altierra de Tarlac by Asiawide Land Master, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Gardens at South Ridge by UrbanEast Developments, Inc.

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc.

Best Office Interior Design

WINNER: Robinsons Offices Head Office by Robinsons Land

Best Condo Interior Design

WINNER: The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Gold Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Albany Yorkshire by Megaworld Corp.

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Shore Residences by SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Primeworld District by Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

Best Memorial Park Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Golden Haven Memorial Park — Cebu by Golden Haven Memorial Park, Inc.

Best Co Working Space

WINNER: work.able Exxa-Zeta Center by Robinsons Land

BEST OF THE PHILIPPINES AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Philippines)

WINNER: The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp.

Best Housing Development (Philippines)

WINNER: PHINMA Maayo San Jose by PHINMA Property Holdings Corp.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

WINNER: Megaworld Corp.

WINNER: Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.

WINNER: Robinsons Land

WINNER: SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

WINNER: Damosa Land, Inc.

Special Recognition For Public Facility

WINNER: New Clark City Sports Complex by Bases Conversion and Development Authority

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Lourdes Josephine Gotianun Yap, President and CEO, Filinvest Development Corp.

