The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), through One Meralco Foundation (OMF), has awarded 15 freshmen students from Don Bosco College-Canlubang with a scholarship that will allow them to pursue their dreams of becoming skilled electrical technicians.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees and allowances of students who will undergo the Technical Vocational Education Training Program for the dual NC II Program on Electrical Installation and Maintenance and Mechatronics beginning this month.

The scholarship program also involves a four-month on-the-job training for the students, who will be given the opportunity to join the Meralco workforce afterwards.

This initiative falls under Meralco’s Gender Diversity and Inclusion Program called MBrace that aims to provide inclusive opportunities that empowers women, and eventually increase the ratio of women in the company to 40% by 2030.

MBrace’s aims are aligned with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) 5 on Gender Equality and UN SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities, fortifies Meralco’s commitment to the UN Global Compact’s Principle 6 on Elimination of Discrimination in Employment, and supports the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles and the advocacies of the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment.

