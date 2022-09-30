Laptops have become an indispensable part of everyone’s lives. And so, efficiency is as important as design and aesthetics. Consumers are no longer interested in a compromise between the two, but now seek laptops that are chic and charming, yet powerful and productive.

If you are looking for a unit that can keep up with you, Intel Evo laptops are top of mind.

Today’s working generation demands devices that can keep up with their ever-evolving and ever-progressing lifestyle. They need a machine that not only “just works,” but is able to utilize each minute they’re in front of the screen.

Intel perfectly understands what each user is looking for. For the person who wants to succeed and wants to do anything and everything, the Intel Evo-verified laptops may come in handy.

Intel, the leading computer processor brand, partnered with top PC manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, and MSI to create a lineup of premium laptops — thin, light and stylish that you can bring anywhere and have everything.

All Intel Evo laptops meet a set of criteria in order to be labeled as such. When you see the Intel Evo badge or sticker on the lower left part of a laptop keyboard, you have a laptop that can do it all.

What’s an Intel Evo-verified laptop?

All Intel Evo laptops are designed with the future in mind. This new generation of laptops are designed with being forward compatible.

Performs fast: The latest 12th Gen Intel core processors

Intel’s newest upgrade to its highly successful and popular Core processors now include two different kinds of cores: Performance cores (or P-cores) are used to do the heavy lifting in highly demanding applications such as Adobe Suite, Avid Pro Tools, DaVinci Resolve and more. Efficiency cores (or E-cores) are responsible for tasks that need to be constantly running, but require less power overall such as Google Chrome, Spotify, Zoom, and Twitter.

In a moment’s instance, anyone could be needed at any given time. Intel Evo laptops are guaranteed to wake up at less than a second’s notice with Instant Wake feature. All you have to do is flip open your laptop, and you’re ready to continue on whichever task lays ahead of you.

Charges fast: Fast-charging and long-lasting battery

Gone are the days a laptop could only hold four hours’ worth of charge before needing to be charged for another four hours. Intel Evo Laptops are all rated to hold up for at least nine hours, even in the most demanding and power hungry of situations. If you’re the type of person who only needs the device for lighter tasks such as web conferences, emails, and social media, Intel Evo laptops can even go for as long as 13 hours. And if you’re running low in the middle of the day, just drop by a coffee shop and charge up to four hours of battery in as fast as 30 minutes.

Connects fast: Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4

File sizes are getting larger and larger thanks to the amount of data and detail there is in each file. Thunderbolt 4 allows you to connect multiple external devices to your Intel Evo laptop, without worrying if it will encounter a slowdown somewhere.

Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of the ubiquitous wireless protocol. Wi-Fi 6 allows for transfer of massive amounts of data over the air, while still maintaining a seamless and unbroken connection between your laptop and the internet. Combined with a Wi-Fi 6 capable transmitter, high- definition mics and webcams, you can bet that you’ll never get dropped from a Zoom call ever again.

Intel Evo-verified laptops care available atas Abenson, ElectroWorld, Gigahertz, Lazada, Octagon, PC Express, Silicon Valley, and Villman Computers. They start at 46,995 from leading laptop makers Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Huawei, Lenovo and MSI.

If you’re unsure if the laptop you’re looking at is Intel Evo-verified, just look for the Intel Evo sticker badge that proves that it meets the platform’s requirements.

For inquiries, visit www.intel.ph/LaptopsEvolved.

