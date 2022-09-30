The dining scene at Okada Manila is abuzz as the resort continues to expand its offerings to food enthusiasts. To add to its roster of restaurant choices, the five-star property recently reopened its beautiful and elegant Italian restaurant, La Piazza Ristorante Italiano. The restaurant is located along the Pearl Wing’s Crystal Corridor and has a spectacular view of the property’s iconic The Fountain. Guests can now once again savor a delightful Italian dining experience with a new menu.



An all-new well-curated menu

La Piazza Ristorante Italiano has spruced up its menu, featuring a combination of elevated Italian staples and the restaurant’s all-time classic dishes. From scrumptious appetizers to delectable main courses, flavorful steaks and decadent desserts, the restaurant offers a gastronomic journey for discerning palates.

Fresh on the menu is a marvellous selection of aperitivi (aperitifs) such as prosciutto e melone (Parma ham, cantaloupe, gorgonzola and walnuts), salumi (salame, prosciutto crudo, mortadella, prosciutto cotto, etc.), burrata, guazetto di mare (prawns, mussels and red chilies) and more. There are also two kinds of zuppe (soups), namely the rich crema di zucca (pumpkin soup) and the robust zuppa di mare (fish and seafood soup).

For the main course, check out La Piazza Ristorante Italiano’s dalla griglia (from the grill) menu that includes tomahawk, T-bone, tenderloin, rib-eye and striploin steaks, carrè d’agnello (rack of lamb), grilled Iberico pork rack, gambero (prawns) and aragosta (lobster) with appetizing sides. For those who prefer the classics, the restaurant has pollo arrosto (roasted chicken), spigola al cartoccio (Chilean seabass), and veal Milanese (breaded veal escalope), among others. There is also a mouthwatering selection of spectacular fresh pasta dishes and popular pizza varieties that remain crowd favorites.

Not to be missed is an assortment of decadent desserts at La Piazza Ristorante Italiano, like diplomatico (puff pastry, sponge cake with chamomile ice cream), panna cotta, tsokolate tart, tiramisù, and raviolo fritto kesong puti e miele, a unique dessert with some Filipino fusion.

The restaurant serves an interesting variety of wines and cocktails to complement each meal. Drawing attention from wine connoisseurs is La Piazza Ristorante Italiano’s collection of the most premium and sought-after wines. Each bottle is carefully selected, preserved, and displayed at the restaurant’s exclusive wine cellar.

Dining Preferences

La Piazza Ristorante Italiano has two main dining areas to cater to diners’ preferences. Upon entry, there’s the Trattoria, which is accentuated with high tables and barrels and a bar and makes for a more relaxed and casual setting. A few steps away is the luxurious Ristorante, a beautiful dining area adorned with stunning Swarovski crystal chandeliers hanging on a high Gothic ceiling and sophisticated accents and plush seating perfect for a romantic date or an intimate get-together with friends or family. For private dining, there are three function rooms, which can accommodate ten people each and twenty to twenty-two guests if combined.

The Restaurants at Okada Manila

The Restaurants at Okada Manila is a roster of Okada Manila’s signature restaurants that offers guests unforgettable and exciting dining options. Serving up traditional classics alongside innovative culinary creations, it offers guests to taste an array of the world’s flavors: the center of local and international gastronomy at MEDLEY BUFFET; traditional Japanese grill / kushiyaki at ENBU; oriental flavors at RED SPICE, which specializes in Cantonese cuisine; Korean barbecue and more at GORYEO; and Filipino staples at KIAPO and the soon-to-open SINAG.

About Okada Manila

Touted as Manila’s grand icon, Okada Manila is known for its top-tier facilities and services. As a premier destination for hospitality and entertainment, the integrated resort has 993 exceptional accommodations ranging from 55-sq.m. deluxe rooms to 1,400-sq.m. villas complemented by extraordinary amenities such as the Retail Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind Cove Manila nightclub and indoor beach club, The Gardens by Manila Bay, an exciting array of dining options, a 3,000-sq.m. spa, and the world’s largest multi-color dancing and musical fountain.

Located just 10 minutes from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Okada Manila is just a few hours of air travel from neighboring China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It sets the new gold standard for five-star luxury with its many distinct innovations that combine advanced technology, top-class amenities, environment-friendly architectural planning, and world-class entertainment options, all delivered with the kind of exemplary service that personifies the unique blend of Japanese hospitality and Filipino warmth.

