Drive, fly or sail to your next destination and stay where you’ll feel most at home. Catch all the properties of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts and enjoy at least 50% discount on accommodation vouchers in the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart happening on September 30 until October 2, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

The Philippines’ largest 100% homegrown hotel management brand gives you more reasons to shop for stays and travel again this year or in 2023. Find yourself in the National Capital Region with properties like Belmont Hotel Manila and Savoy Hotel Manila located right across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 or at the newly opened Kingsford Hotel Manila that’s only eight minutes away from both local and international airport through the NAIA Express Way. Stay in Hotel Lucky Chinatown closest to Binondo, the oldest Chinatown in the world. One can also enjoy a night or two at the Eastwood Richmonde Hotel or Richmonde Hotel Ortigas where you’re at the center of the City’s Commercial and Shopping districts. If in case you’d like to stay in style while you bond with nature, why not book a weekend at the breathtaking Twin Lakes Hotel with a perfect view of Taal Lake visible from all its rooms.

To add to your list, escape to the Newcoast in Boracay and enjoy a tranquil island vacation with Belmont Hotel Boracay and Savoy Hotel Boracay. If you’re up for a taste of history and culture, explore Iloilo and find respite in Richmonde Hotel Iloilo located at the heart of the Iloilo Business Park. You should also consider enjoying the sites, sounds, and flavors of Cebu from its beaches, shopping opportunities, and foodie delights while you rest and power up in Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

Wherever you plan to go may it be in Boracay, Cebu, Manila or Iloilo, surely there’s something to experience and a place for you in MHR’s 6 brands, 11 properties, and 4,000 room keys that’s all waiting for you.

