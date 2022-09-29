Attendees can expect to learn about home ownership, property investment, and programs available for housing assistance

Aiming to help the housing industry bounce back, the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA), in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), is set to bring together the country’s top property developers, the Pag-IBIG Fund, and other private financial institutions, all with the end view of facilitating housing ownership for Filipino families.

Happening on Oct. 7 to 9 at the Megatrade Hall 1, Megamall B, Mandaluyong City, SHDA’s seventh Housing Expo will feature an extensive selection of property offerings, construction supplies, and housing and financial services for home buyers and owners. The event runs back-to-back with the 30th Annual National Developers Convention that will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

“Our past expos have brought a menu of resilient, affordable, innovative, and smart housing units directly to end users. This year, we are also bringing various promos, incentives, and special financing schemes from our member-developers and bank partners to help provide a roof over the head of every Filipino family,” said Joy de Joya, SHDA Governor and Housing Expo Committee Chair.

Citing data based on DHSUD’s study, SHDA pointed out that about 3.7 million families still require decent shelter.

“As the largest alliance of more than 300 housing developers in the country, it is our duty to respond to this problem by providing Filipinos with sustainable and affordable housing developments,” SHDA Board 1st Vice-President and Chair of 30th National Convention Maya Colayco avers.

With housing as the primary concern, the upcoming face-to-face housing expo provides buyers direct access to the current offerings of top local developers such as 8990 Holdings, MyCitiHomes, Ayala Land, PHirst Park, Phinma Properties, ProFriends, Raemulan Lands, Inc., SMDC, Convergence, Lynville, Forte Realty, ACM Homes, and PA Alvarez, among others.

Interested buyers will also gain access to property investment and financing opportunities through the exhibitions and seminars at the expo.

Among the exhibitors is CitiHomes Builder and Development, Inc., which recently launched Liora Homes Naic, a sustainable community of 3,345 affordable yet avant-garde homes.

“We push the boundaries of excellence of our products and services by offering sustainable development in the housing industry. Liora Homes Naic will be the biggest rooftop residential solar farm not only in the Philippines but in Southeast Asia,” CitiHomes Builder and Development, Inc. Executive Vice-President John Philip T. Wang said.

The Housing Expo is one of the many efforts of SHDA to help address the housing backlog now expected to affect 6.5 million families by 2030 by extending its reach to more potential home buyers and generating jobs in the process.

“We do hope those interested in owning a home can join us in this three-day event. Registration is free, and exciting offers and prizes await those who can make it,” Ms. de Joya added.

