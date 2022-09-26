The Filipino spirit of giving remains in full force as people prepare for Typhoon Karding which is moving towards the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Signal no. 3 is forecasted for selected areas in Luzon.

In this light, GCash mobilizes its #GCashForGood donation drive to help raise funds for the relief and recovery operations in areas that will need it the most after the typhoon.

“In times of crisis, it’s vital for us to come together and extend help to those affected by Typhoon Karding. Gcash is one with government agencies and various organizations in heightening relief efforts to ensure that we can lend assistance to as many of our kababayans as possible,” said Winsley Bangit, Chief Customer officer of GCash.

#GCashForGood is now accepting donations starting September 25, 2022 via its #GCashGivesBack Pay Bill wallet and Quick Response Code (QR Code). To send funds for the typhoon victims, GCash users can click “Pay Bills” on the GCash app, tap “Others”, click the “#GCashGivesBack and type your information and click “Confirm”. The donations collected through these channels will be equally disbursed to the partner Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) delivering immediate relief assistance to the affected communities.

GCash partners include Caritas Manila, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Philippine Red Cross, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya, Ayala Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Save the Children and World Vision.

All these efforts form part of GCash’s One With the Nation Corporate Social Responsibility program which highlights the important role of private and public sector cooperation in providing aid to areas that have been affected by natural calamities.

GCash can be downloaded for free on the Google Play or App Store.

