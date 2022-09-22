Aside from empowering its enterprise clients through reliable ICT solutions, Globe Business also wants to make them feel valued through memorable experiences that are beyond transactional.

In efforts to meet this goal, Globe Business recently took to a higher level its appreciation for its loyal clients with an exclusive event held at a well-known go-to theme park in Southern Luzon.

Last Sept. 17, the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom held its EK GDay event at Enchanted Kingdom (EK), where key customers got to enjoy exciting rides and attractions, but also interactive booths, games, food and merchandise, and hourly raffle draws prepared by Globe Business and its partners.

Booths were scattered around the theme park for guests to enjoy activities and even get prizes from Globe Business and partners Samsung, Philippine Airlines, Unilab, Pharex Health Corp., Petron Corp., Shakey’s, Nestlé, San Miguel Corp., NutriAsia, Generika, and Sodexo.

Aside from partner booths, Globe Business set up its own booth with activities for all ages, including games creatively designed to give participants a chance to have fun while learning about Globe’s solutions. The booth offered awesome amenities like a kiddie playground, ice cream station, and lounge with charging stations; as well as activities like face painting, and do-it-yourself tote bag designing.

To make the experience of attendees more exciting, Globe Business set up an event passport system using exclusive wristbands, which encouraged guests to visit booths of Globe partners and customer brands. The first 1,000 attendees who completed and visited all the booths got an exclusive 0917 cap, plus a loot bag consisting of prizes from Globe Business partners.

Attendees also got more chances to win prizes by answering mini trivias placed across different areas of EK and by posting social media pictures using the event’s hashtag for a chance to win in the hourly raffle draws.

Among the prizes offered during the hourly raffles included a 917 food bundle courtesy of Shakey’s; 9,000 miles worth of perks from Philippine Airlines; gift certificates worth P5,000 from Sodexo; and phones, tablets, and TVs from Samsung.

Aside from these activities, EK GDay also provided a way for attendees to participate in The Hapag Movement, a collective initiative of Globe together with Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, and World Vision Philippines to alleviate hunger, as well as provide a livelihood to impoverished Filipinos.

Customers during the EK GDay were given the opportunity to get involved in The Hapag Movement by buying Globe 917 shirts and merchandise from event sponsors. Part of the proceeds from the sold merchandise will be donated to the Hapag Movement. Donations via QR codes distributed across the venue were also accessible to thousands of guests. Aside from that, attendees were allowed to drop off their unused Wizard Money in designated booths across the park. Attendees were given Wizard Money, which they could use to purchase food and merchandise throughout the day.

Globe Business expanded its GDay programs further with Donut Day wherein Enterprise Account Managers in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao visited key customers to give away customized donuts as a token of appreciation for their continued trust.

With these grand celebrations held for clients for the first time since the pandemic, Globe Business shows how much it values its customers and seeks to build more substantial and long-term relationships with them by further meeting their needs in business and even beyond.

Learn more about Globe Business at www.globe.com.ph/business/enterprise.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

