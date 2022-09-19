Last Sept. 2, 2022, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) issued a resolution that ordered the Dindo Espeleta and Tonyboy Cojuangco-led group to cease and desist from involving themselves in connection with Okada Manila’s operations.

1 of 2

PAGCOR, with the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP), enforced the order and commanded their group to peacefully and immediately vacate the premises. This allowed the casino resort’s parent company, Tiger Resort Asia Ltd. (TRAL) of Hong Kong, and the Tiger Resort board to reassume exercising normal operational and management control of Okada Manila, just as they have been doing for the last five years.

This decisive government-led action eliminates the possibility of further disruptions and ensures for our guests full enjoyment of the Okada Manila experience.

To alleviate any lingering guest or employee concerns, security in the Okada Manila premises and immediate vicinity has been enhanced.

This, along with the always extraordinary service from Okada Manila personnel, will allow our guests to continue to fully enjoy Okada Manila in the same manner that they have come to expect.

Thank you and we look forward to continue welcoming our guests and business partners in Okada Manila!

