App developers can still join Huawei’s global app innovation contest, Apps UP 2022, where they can enjoy access to technical support and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core capabilities to fast-track their app development and gain global exposure in the hundreds of millions.

Intending to inspire developers to innovate, Apps UP gathers developers from all over the world to create an app ecosystem that delivers high-level user experiences and build a connected and smart future. Launched on 24 June, Apps UP registration will run until 9 October 2022 (UTC +8).

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Apps UP developers stand a chance to win from an attractive prize pool of US $200,000 (more than PHP11 million) across nine award categories such as the ‘Best HMS Innovation Award’ and ‘Best Social Impact App’.

Participating Apps UP developers also have the opportunity to enter the global market as they can onboard their applications on HUAWEI’s AppGallery and gain exposure to 730,000 million users on the platform. To accelerate the launch of their apps, developers will receive support in the form of technical advice, online tutorials, and expert coaching from Huawei. Developers with existing applications will also be eligible for the contest by integrating their apps with at least one HMS open capability to enhance their apps.

Enhancing apps with HMS

HMS Core’s open device and cloud capabilities allow developers to deliver enhanced user experiences and pursue groundbreaking innovation of their apps. The array of HMS core kits can help developers deliver a diverse, multi-scenario, and multi-functional experience for their users with kits in seven technical domains such as app services, media, graphics, security, system, smart device, and Artificial Intelligence.

Huawei has 5.75 million registered developers as of June, and over 216,000 apps globally have been integrated with HMS Core.

Among the many apps that HMS Core has helped enhance is Blood Bank, developed by a team from Malaysia, who won the ‘Tech Women’s Award’ in Apps UP 2021.

Acutely aware of the problem of blood supply shortage, three computer-science undergraduates set out to transform existing methods of the blood donation process by developing a mobile app to increase accessibility to information and to connect blood donors and seekers with each other.

They integrated the app with the Location kit, Map kit, Ads kit, and Account kit from the HMS Core. With the location and map kits applied in the app, users are able to locate nearby hospitals easily and have a more precise location indicated on the map.

“The process of integrating HMS Core kits have been easy. We were able to integrate the kits with ready-made codes and user-friendly APIs,” the developers shared.

Another app integrated with HMS Core kits is Land of Calm. Developed by Team Alpha, which consists of two members, Supuni D. Jayasinghe and Krishalika Dilani from Sri Lanka, the app helps users achieve their sleep goals, practise meditation, self-monitor their anxiety levels, and access calm audio playlists and stories.

Team Alpha utilised the Analytics Kit, Account Kit, Audio Kit, and ML Kit to develop Land of Calm, which won the ‘Best HMS Core Innovation Award’ in Apps UP 2021.

“These kits provide a unique experience to our app users. The kit integration was easy with the provided documentation support, guidance from experts and advice we received via HUAWEI Developer Forum,” the team said.

Apart from the support through HMS core kits, the Apps UP experience itself has been beneficial for both Blood Bank and Land of Calm developers.

For the developers of Blood Bank, participating in Apps UP has helped opened up doors for them. “After participating in Apps UP and winning an award from the competition, we believe that it has helped us in our career. It has given us greater exposure on a global stage and increased our presence even on social media platforms like LinkedIn. Our participation in AppsUp 2021 has attracted employers and head-hunters, giving us more promising prospects in the future,” they shared.

“An absolute beginners in app development, Apps UP was a wonderful experience for Team Alpha,” the Land of Calm developers said. “Participants will be well-equipped with the latest knowledge of app development and gain exciting experience and knowledge throughout the contest period. This is an opportunity no app developer should miss.”

Registration for Apps UP

Apps UP is open for developers, whether you are a student, hobbyist, or professional with an existing app or an idea to create a new one, you can join the competition individually or as a team of no more than four members. The app must integrate at least one HMS open capability or service, and run seamlessly on devices with HMS installed.

Evaluation of the works will be done through a review by judges composed of industry leaders, followed by a public voting exercise.

App developers who want to participate in the Apps UP can submit their entries by 6 p.m. on 9 October 2022 (UTC +8).

To register for Huawei’s Apps UP 2022, visit the website here.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

