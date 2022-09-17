NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

October 6, 2022 | 3:00 pm | Zoom

AGENDA

Call to order Certification of notice or quorum President’s report Approval of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 Approval and ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and Officers of the Company from the date of last Stockholders’ Meeting up to October 6, 2022 Election of directors and officers for 2022 to 2023 Appointment of external auditors Other matters Adjournment

Visit our website for the registration guidelines:

https://manilabroadcasting.com.ph/

PSE Edge:

https://edge.pse.com.ph/companyDisclosures/form.do?cmpy_id=117

Email:

corp.sec@manilabroadcasting.com

